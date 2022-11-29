ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Rock returned to the store he used to steal from to 'right the wrong'

By Sinead Butler
 4 days ago

Dwayne " The Rock " Johnson has admitted to stealing chocolate bars in his youth - and decades on has decided to finally "right this wrong."

The Black Adam actor took to Instagram to post to his 349m followers about his trip to the 7-Eleven he used to frequent as a teenager in Hawaii and admitted he would nab bars of Snickers from the store before his workouts when he was "broke as hell."

"I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades," he wrote in the video caption.

"We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years - I finally got back home to right this wrong.

"I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym."

He described how the Snickers bars were his "pre-daily workout."

"The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me."

The Rock added: "I’ve exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11…"

"I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had - the right way."

And he was true to his word as the video showed the actor turning up to the 7-Eleven - to the shock and surprise of staff and customers - where he actually purchased every single Snicker bar in the store.

But he also had a surprise in store for customers...

"And as a bonus it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there."

"Least I could do considering all the shit I used to steal from here," he added before concluding his post with an important life lesson.

"We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces."

Fans of The Rock were full of praise in the comments about his kind gesture.

One person wrote: "That's what it's about! Fixing the things we might have broke! Legendary stories!"

"This is so unbelievably cool," another person said.

Someone else added: "What an awesome gesture!"

