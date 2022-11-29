Read full article on original website
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
carolinajournal.com
The NIMBYs come for North Carolina
For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
Largest school bus manufacturer in North America looking to hire 150 people right away
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials at Thomas Built Buses in Archdale are looking to add 150 more people to the team to help with the high demand for electrical buses being ordered from across the country. The company said Friday that with the mass layoffs from United Furniture Industries, they’re hoping to put those people […]
Out-of-state investors causing chaos in the Queen City
It's neighborhoods with a home in the $250,000 to $400,000 range that investment firms have had their eye on.
First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
luxury-houses.net
This $6M Waterfront Gated Estate in Charlotte, NC Features Light Filled Open Spaces, Wood/stone and Custom Details Throughout
The Estate in Charlotte is a luxurious home architecturally designed and crafted by Arcadia Custom Homes now available for sale. This home located at 9235 Sweetleaf Pl, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 17,135 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bowen (704-572-6070) – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Gastonia couple closes longtime antique mall to make way for development
GASTONIA, N.C. — After nearly 30 years in business, a Gastonia couple shut down their antique mall to make room for one of the largest proposed developments ever built in the city. The B&B Antique and Artisan Mall is along West Franklin Boulevard, between Archie Whitesides Road and South...
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase
If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
concordchronicle.net
Concord welcomes Holton’s Hardware
Are you working on a project, need a part or tool last minute, and don’t have time to drive all the way to Jackson? Well, luckily Holton’s Hardware has you covered. Small-town Brigham Hardware has been around for 92 years, and ownership has been recently handed over to the Holton family this past July. The store is now being newly named Holton’s Hardware. The shop is at 119 N Main St, Concord. This store has been a Concord favorite ever since its opening in 1930.
'Problem after problem' | Concord neighbors lament issues they say are caused by new roundabout
CONCORD, N.C. — TikTok videos showing drivers failing to properly use a new roundabout in Concord are going viral. It’s on Roberta Road right near a new middle school. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said roundabouts are often safer and cut down on the severity of crashes, but people who live nearby are worried this one could cause more harm than good.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 28
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 18-24: Country Inn & Suites, 16617 Statesville Road – 98 Hardees, 14101 Statesville Road – 98.5. Lancaster’s BBQ, 9230 Beatties Ford Road – 96 Ming Garden, 16610 W. Catawba Ave....
Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
lakenormanpublications.com
WBTV meteorologist beloved as Sherrills Ford’s own
SHERRILLS FORD – Long before Jason Myers delivered a forecast or flashed his trademark smile in front of a WBTV camera, he called Sherrills Ford home. The 41-year-old meteorologist, who lost his life in last week’s news helicopter crash in Charlotte, grew up in the Catawba County and Lake Norman community, where his father, Glenn, pastored Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
WCNC
New NC law sets harsher punishments on some shoplifters
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department reported at least four shoplifting incidents in November at two Birkdale Village stores: Victoria's Secret and Dick's. But shoplifters may soon start thinking twice more. A new law that went into effect on December 1 in North Carolina will crack down on...
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman towns holding parade, other holiday happenings this weekend
If you’ve been naughty this year, there are just over four weeks left to make amends, and plenty of activities in the Lake Norman area to absorb the Christmas spirit. The 40th annual North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade begins in Davidson on Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 p.m., moving south on N.C. 115 to Old Canal Street at the entrance to Antiquity in Cornelius.
