Effective: 2022-12-03 03:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Illinois and east central Iowa. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds will lead to difficult travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects including holiday decorations may be blown around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO