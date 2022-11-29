2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub .
The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities.
Out of 182 cities, Huntington is at 150 and Charleston is at 158.
In economics, Huntington is ranked 41 and Charleston is ranked 39. In fun and recreation, Huntington is ranked 165 and Charleston is ranked 155. For dating opportunities, Huntington is ranked 146 and Charleston is ranked 158.
Huntington, West Virginia is tied with Cleveland, Ohio for the fewest online-dating opportunities. WalletHub says between the best and worst cities, Gilbert, Arizona and Brownsville, Texas, there is a two-times difference.
The bottom ten cities include:
- Montgomery, Alabama
- Columbia, Maryland
- Dover, Delaware
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Shreveport, Louisiana
- Fort Smith, Arkansas
- Hialeah, Florida
- Brownsville, Texas
- Glendale, California
- Warwick, Rhode Island
The top ten cities include:
- Seattle, Washington
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Denver, Colorado
- San Francisco, California
- Portland, Oregon
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Austin, Texas
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- San Diego, California
- Atlanta, Georgia
