Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team
Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
digitalspy.com
England match and ITV soaps
Just wondering how many viewers Emmerdale and Corrie will get tonight considering they’re up against Wales vs England on the BBC at the same time - you’d think ITV would’ve seen sense and not put them on? As I remember when England played on an evening in the 2018 World Cup none of the soaps were on at the same time.
BBC commentator claims the Lusail Iconic Stadium is "right up there… with Ashton Gate"
Petition to get the 2030 World Cup staged in Bristol, anyone?
I’m a Celeb: Boy George revealed as fourth contestant to be eliminated from show
Boy George has become the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the 2022 season of I’m a Celebrity. Hosts Ant and Dec revealed that the Culture Club star had revealed the fewest “votes to save” from the public and was then told to leave the jungle immediately.The singer, born George Alan O’Dowd, lasted 18 days in the jungle. His departure follows that of Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver, who left on Monday (21 November).Radio DJ Chris Moyles narrowly avoided elimination, as he was revealed to have been in the bottom two.Boy George’s time on the programme was not without...
Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
digitalspy.com
Wales vs England - who will win?
I’m of Welsh ancestry on my Mum’s side but English born and bred so England for me of course!. Also, how is everyone’s nerves ahead of tonight? Mine are in shreds!. iF we play to the best of our ability we will win its like premier. league v championship.
digitalspy.com
Common cold advice
Hi guys, not feeling too good today as I’ve got cold. Over the past 24 hours I’ve had a sore throat, coughing, sneezing and aches/pains. I also wanted to take a test to make sure it wasn’t COVID but my mum says that we have no tests left in the house. I was meant to be going to Leeds to watch the Wales vs England match tonight, but as a result I’ve had to cancel. Other than resting, what advice does everyone have please? Thanks,
Police chief: ‘Friendly’ World Cup shows need to resist alcohol relaxation
Ministers should resist calls to ease restrictions on drinking in UK football grounds given the lack of trouble at the Qatar World Cup, according to a police chief.Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the UK’s football policing lead, said the tournament in the Gulf state had an atmosphere similar to the “passionate but friendly” one seen at the women’s Euros earlier in the year.He praised England and Wales fans for their “exemplary” behaviour as he said there have been no arrests and no incidents reported to them in the opening nine days of the tournament.Mr Roberts added he hopes this continues on...
digitalspy.com
The ones who had to endure Wales...!!!
Does anyone think at least some of the celebs who had to endure the cold of a castle in Wales these last two years should at least have the offer of doing it again in Oz? Not all of them, even by at least the final 3 of each of the 2 series?
Watch: Morocco gifted early goal at World Cup after Canada goalie makes brutal mistake
While Canadian goalie Milan Borjan was clearly at least partially at fault for the easy early strike for Morocco's Hakim Ziyech, it looks one of his teammates should be sharing the blame as well. Upon further review, defender Steven Vitoria played a questionable ball to his keeper, which certainly didn't help the cause.
digitalspy.com
BBC to tailor output to attract lower socio-economic groups
Bit depressing this. Obviously popular doesn't have to mean low quality in terms of production but it feels like we're going to get more Mrs Brown's Boys type comedy than say Am I Being Unreasonable? Ditto drama - more The Bodyguard which felt like ITV on BBC to me (Ditto Vigil) and less The Tourist or The Serpent maybe. Never mind Giri/Haji.
digitalspy.com
Group D-Final Fixtures-November 30-BBC1 /BBC2 - From 1430pm and 1445pm
Live from Education City Stadium and Al Janoub stadiums . Group D the next to get finished with two games this afternoon between Tunisia v Francs and Australia v Denmark respectively .. France already qualified but Tunisia needing to win and hope the other result goes in their favour. Denmark...
digitalspy.com
NOT Emmerdaily 28/11/22: Too Many ...?
I'm not interested in the Dingles. As the World Cup drags on it's another Monday without a dose of Dales drama ..... The end of the 11th month is almost here and C*******s is not that far away!. Read on if you’re thinking about submitting a team for next month’s...
digitalspy.com
iPlayer to show more BBC TV classics free as archive is unlocked
The streaming platform will be allowed to plunder the BBC TV archive for first time. The BBC will soon be allowed to stream shows from its huge television archive on the iPlayer for the first time. It could mean that shows such as vintage Doctor Who episodes, Yes Minister and...
digitalspy.com
Top Of The Pops: Review Of 2022 - BBC Two
"Top Of The Pops returns for a Christmas special hosted by Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders. The special will take a look back over the last 12 months delving into Pop music’s biggest stories and showcasing performances from some of the hottest artists of 2022." It...
England’s first Test with Pakistan could be postponed over ‘viral infection’ in camp
England’s first Test against Pakistan could be postponed due to “viral infection within our camp”.The touring party have been hit by a serious blow with around 13 to 14 members affected by the illness and around half that number thought to be in the playing squad, including captain Ben Stokes.The ECB said: “We are in discussions with the PCB regarding the start of the first Test due to a viral infection within our camp.”While the PCB added: “The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the 1st Pakistan vs England Test as some England players are down...
digitalspy.com
Trouble with getting a replacement with a online order
A couple of weeks ago I ordered a Everton home shirt from there online shop, a couple of days later a parcel arrived, except it wasnt the Shirt it was a pair of jeans from Boohoo. Contacted Everton, and got told these things haporn, got told to send a picture...
BBC
Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
digitalspy.com
Club shops closing
Some Premier League and EFL clubs have closed their club shops and online retail operations, saying the company running them has gone into administration. Elite Sports Group also distributes the products of kit suppliers Hummel and the likes of sSouthampton and Coventry City. It means there is uncertainty over orders...
BBC
Kyle Sinckler: England and Bristol prop out for month with leg injury
England and Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler will be out up to four weeks after suffering a leg injury in last weekend's 27-13 defeat by South Africa. Sinckler was replaced at half-time during the disappointing loss at Twickenham on Saturday. The tight-head prop played in all four of England's Autumn Nations...
Comments / 0