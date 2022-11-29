Ministers should resist calls to ease restrictions on drinking in UK football grounds given the lack of trouble at the Qatar World Cup, according to a police chief.Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the UK’s football policing lead, said the tournament in the Gulf state had an atmosphere similar to the “passionate but friendly” one seen at the women’s Euros earlier in the year.He praised England and Wales fans for their “exemplary” behaviour as he said there have been no arrests and no incidents reported to them in the opening nine days of the tournament.Mr Roberts added he hopes this continues on...

