SB Nation
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
BBC
Greg Leigh: Ipswich Town left-back says Leif Davis rivalry not an issue
Greg Leigh says he is delighted to see Leif Davis playing so well for Ipswich - even though they are vying for the left-back role. Leigh, 28, has only started one league game since moving from Morecambe in the summer, but has had injury problems. Davis has made 20 appearances...
BBC
Celtic v Dundee Utd and Glasgow City v Hibs SWPL games live on BBC
Two of the three Scottish Women's Premier League title challengers will be live on the BBC this weekend. Glasgow City, who took over from Rangers at the top last weekend, entertain sixth-placed Hibernian. Sunday's match will be streamed on the BBC Sport Scotland website and BBCiPlayer from 16:00 GMT. Celtic,...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Australia's Graham Arnold urges Premier League move for Harry Souttar
Graham Arnold urged Premier League clubs to sign Harry Souttar after the Aberdeen-born centre-half inspired his Australia side into the World Cup last 16. But that was not the only Scottish connection as the Socceroos beat Denmark 1-0 to qualify behind France from Group D. Three current and four former...
SB Nation
Matt Beard: “It Has Been a Good Week For Us”
Liverpool FC Women beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Continental League Cup on November 27th, and are gearing up to face West Ham in the WSL this weekend. Coach Matt Beard is positive about the coming games, detailing his views in a presser. “It has been a good week for...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
SB Nation
Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role
With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
‘Little Pep’ Gvardiol coming up big for Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For 90 minutes, the hulking, masked mass that is Joško Gvardiol kept Belgium’s big-name strikers at bay with timely tackles — none bigger than his stop on Romelu Lukaku two minutes into stoppage time. Then the 20-year-old Croat who is fast becoming...
Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan
Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.
