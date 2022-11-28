ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?

There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
BBC

Greg Leigh: Ipswich Town left-back says Leif Davis rivalry not an issue

Greg Leigh says he is delighted to see Leif Davis playing so well for Ipswich - even though they are vying for the left-back role. Leigh, 28, has only started one league game since moving from Morecambe in the summer, but has had injury problems. Davis has made 20 appearances...
BBC

Celtic v Dundee Utd and Glasgow City v Hibs SWPL games live on BBC

Two of the three Scottish Women's Premier League title challengers will be live on the BBC this weekend. Glasgow City, who took over from Rangers at the top last weekend, entertain sixth-placed Hibernian. Sunday's match will be streamed on the BBC Sport Scotland website and BBCiPlayer from 16:00 GMT. Celtic,...
SB Nation

Matt Beard: “It Has Been a Good Week For Us”

Liverpool FC Women beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Continental League Cup on November 27th, and are gearing up to face West Ham in the WSL this weekend. Coach Matt Beard is positive about the coming games, detailing his views in a presser. “It has been a good week for...
BBC

Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison

A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
SB Nation

Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role

With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
The Guardian

Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan

Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.

