The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus
If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
Road & Track
The Toyota Mega Cruiser Is Japan's Greatest Off-Road Machine
The circumstances surrounding Japanese automotive manufacturing in the Nineties and the crop of unique, wonderfully overengineered, technically advanced vehicles born during this period are legendary. Supras, Skylines, Wankel RX-7s, and the original NSX elicit just as strong emotions today as they did when their images first hit PlayStation discs. From the attainable fun of the NA Miata and Integra Type R to the Lexus LS400 that emerged to take on “the world’s best car” at half the price, seemingly every niche of the car industry was headlined by something interesting and Japanese.
4 Reasons the 2023 Toyota Crown May Disappoint You
The 2023 Toyota Crown has become a highly anticipated vehicle. However, here are 4 reasons the Crown may disappoint you. The post 4 Reasons the 2023 Toyota Crown May Disappoint You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota GR86 May Spawn Hotter GRMN Model
An earlier rumor predicted that the Toyota GR86 was in line to receive the turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the GR Corolla, but a new report from Japanese publication Magazine X claims it will spawn a hotter 86 GRMN variant that will remain normally aspirated. For those who have just become familiar with Toyota's Gazoo Racing sub-brand, the GRMN (Gazoo Racing Meister of Nurburgring) models are the most hardcore versions and have never been sold in the United States to date.
dornob.com
Portless Catamaran: Inflatable Party Boat Packs Down to Fit in Your Trunk
Party boats are a luxury many people can’t afford, especially if they have no place to store one — but one Hungarian company is looking to make the kinds of outings bragged about by rich TikTokkers a lot more accessible to the average person. Designed by DDD Manufaktura, the Portless Catamaran is a dual-deck electric boat that can hold as many as eight people. On top of that, it’s inflatable and packs down to an ultra-compact size when it’s time to take it back home.
Shock as Man Unearths 'Secret' Cellar in His 1800s House Filled With Liquor
"Little gold mine you've found," said one commenter on the viral TikTok video.
General Motors recalls more than 680,000 vehicles due to windshield wipers defect
General Motors is recalling more than 680,000 SUVs due to a defect in their windshield wipers.
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
CAR AND DRIVER
Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV
The next move for GM with its valued Corvette nameplate will be to launch a Corvette subbrand. It will include a four-door "coupe" and a sporty high-performance crossover to partner with the upcoming two-seater Corvette EV. The new Corvette lineup will be positioned well above its rivals, such as a...
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Mechanic Tries Killing Runaway Detroit Diesel With Water but It Runs Better Instead
KT3406E via YouTubeIf you needed any more proof that these two-stroke diesels were tough as nails, then let this guy provide it with a few gallons of H2O.
Jalopnik
Toyota to Buyers: Please Start Leasing Our Cars Again
Most automakers would love to be in a position to complain about too many people buying their cars. But not Toyota. The automaker has a weird problem on its hands that’s also industry wide. As Automotive News reported, the brand is trying to figure out ways to get buyers back to leasing as leasing rates have dropped.
advnture.com
How PikaBoost can turn your bike into an e-bike in under a minute
E-bikes have helped to make cycling accessible for more and more people, that extra boost of electric power making even the most challenging hills a doddle to climb. There can be drawbacks, however, from the price and weight of the motors, to the fact that standard, pedal-only bikes are often more portable, and (whisper it) fun.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Pilot's New Looks Come with a New Price over $40,000
The 2023 Honda Pilot is all new for its fourth generation, bringing a 285-hp 3.5-liter V-6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Styling has been updated inside and out, modernizing the cabin while also giving the overall shape of the car a more muscular look. Honda announced pricing for the 2023...
Cruise Home In This 11k-Mile 1969 Cadillac Convertible Selling At The Raleigh Classic This Weekend
Only two owners have enjoyed this low mileage classic Caddy. With its long body complete with sleek lines, the 1969 Cadillac Deville convertible is a sight to behold. Its name "Deville" is a French derivative of de la ville or de ville that translates to "of the town". Coupe de ville, or town car, is the body style of a car that was produced from 1908 to 1939 that has an external driver's position but features an enclosed space for passengers.
Is It Illegal To Charge Your EV for Free at a Public Outlet?
Here's the truth about the legality and etiquette of plugging your EV into any unguarded power outlet. The post Is It Illegal To Charge Your EV for Free at a Public Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Flying Magazine
The Large, Slow-Moving Shadow of the Convair L-13
Designed by Stinson and manufactured by Convair, the L-13 emphasized function over form and provided outstanding STOL capability. [Courtesy Stinsonflyer.com]. Among the many post-war aircraft that were developed in the late 1940s and 1950s, one of the more interesting and lesser-known examples is the Convair L-13. Tasked with creating a multi-purpose liaison aircraft with STOL capability, the designers strongly prioritized function over form. The result was an aircraft that visually seems to have been cobbled together by Dr. Frankenstein’s aerodynamicist cousin, yet met its challenging design goals nicely.
Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers?
The Dodge Charger Pursuit is an example of V6 Charger and V8 Charger that cops can use. Police Chargers are in use all over the country. The post Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Roadster Shop Introduces Ready-Made Modern Chassis For Chevy K5 Blazer
Roadster Shop (RS) has become the go-to destination for custom restomod builds. In recent months, it provided the chassis for the Ford Eluminator Concept, and the Ringbrothers used its services for a couple of its amazing SEMA 2022 builds. The famous shop also provides thousands of ready-made chassis for the...
How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum?
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum is loaded with great standard features. Here's how much it costs. The post How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
