Party boats are a luxury many people can’t afford, especially if they have no place to store one — but one Hungarian company is looking to make the kinds of outings bragged about by rich TikTokkers a lot more accessible to the average person. Designed by DDD Manufaktura, the Portless Catamaran is a dual-deck electric boat that can hold as many as eight people. On top of that, it’s inflatable and packs down to an ultra-compact size when it’s time to take it back home.

2 DAYS AGO