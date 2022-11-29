Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Devils' Miles Wood: Absence clarified
Wood missed Thursday's game versus the Predators due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. The reason for Wood's absence wasn't known prior to the game, when he was announced as out at the start of warmups. Given that he's dealing with an illness, it's safe to assume the 27-year-old is day-to-day.
Takeaways from Blue Jackets' win against Winnipeg Jets
The Blue Jackets are miles from playoff contention in the Eastern Conference and still have a bunch of key players out of the lineup. They’re also an improving team that’s giving opponents a tougher matchup, which the Winnipeg Jets found out the hard way Friday at Canada Life Centre. The patchwork Blue Jackets won 4-1 there with an impressive road effort led by Joonas Korpisalo’s 37 saves, Johnny Gaudreau’s three assists and Patrik Laine's two goals in his return to the lineup against his former team.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season
Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Picks up two points in win
Zuccarello logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. Zuccarello picked up an assist with a cross-ice pass to Sam Steel that extended Minnesota's lead to 4-2 early in the third period. Zuccarello would then tally a goal of his own on a deflection later in the frame. The veteran winger has been productive in his age-35 season with eight goals and 14 assists through 22 games.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Puts up power-play assist
Kane notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Kane set up Max Domi's second goal of the game, which got the Blackhawks within one with 1:11 left in regulation. Over the last nine games, Kane has looked a little better with a goal and six assists, though he also has a minus-10 rating in that span. His offense looks like it'll remain suppressed given the lack of talent around the star winger. He's at three goals, 14 helpers (nine on the power play), 68 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 22 outings overall.
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion
Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Contributes pair of helpers
Ovechkin produced two assists (one on the power play) and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken. Ovechkin logged his fifth multi-point effort in the last seven games, though this was the only one in that span to not feature a goal from the Great 8. Through 25 contests overall, he has 13 tallies, 12 helpers, 12 power-play points, 103 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-11 rating. He's maintained a point-per-game pace in three of the last five seasons, so this is not an unusual level of production for the 37-year-old.
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
CBS Sports
Rays' Zach Eflin: Joins Rays
Eflin signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Rays on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Eflin declined a $15 million mutual option with the Phillies for the 2023 season to head to free agency. He's now rewarded with a long-term deal in Tampa Bay and will presumably be a significant part of their rotation plans for the length of the contract. Eflin has been limited by injuries the last two seasons, combining to maintain a 4.12 ERA with a 164:31 K:BB across 181.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Increased workload on tap
Knight could again play a large role out of the Jets backfield Sunday at Minnesota with Michael Carter (ankle) listed as doubtful for that contest, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Carter departed the Jets' Week 12 win against the Bears early with what eventually was termed a low-ankle sprain, giving...
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with 10-second free-throw violation after Russell Westbrook goes full heel
Giannis Antetokounmpo's free-throw struggles are back in full effect this season, and so too has his drawn-out pre-shot routine returned. Prior to Friday, Giannis had been toeing the line of a 10-second violation but had yet to be called for one this season. That changed against the Lakers, who wound...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sheds shoulder sling
Goedert (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's no longer wearing a sling and expects to return from injured reserve after missing the minimum four games, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Goedert's recovery appears to be continuing on track and free of setbacks, so the Eagles' plan remains for him...
Comments / 0