Slipped Disc
Leeds winner cuts debut disc
The 2021 Leeds Piano competition winner Alim Beisembayev released his debut disc on Warner Classics today. It’s the full Transcendental Etudes with some further Liszt pieces. Alim and I will be appearing at the launch of Why Beethoven in the New Year.
Slipped Disc
Artists under pressure to join bigger agencies
The trumpeter Alsion Balsom quit boutique management this week and returned to HarrisonParrott’s frontlist. She was formerly with Imogen Lewis Holland. The Scottish mezzo Karen Cargill has joined AskonasHolt from Maxine Robertson. Askonas has also added the Swiss-Canadian mezzo-soprano, Simone McIntosh,. There is a distinct trend of artist being...
Slipped Disc
‘Influenced by the legendary John Williams’
A PR has just pitched us a seasonal orchestral work by a young British composer, whom we will spare second-degree embarrassment. Her new work is ‘influenced by the legendary John Williams and infused with a captivating charm comparable to his, along with distinctive components that will have you glued to the edge of your speakers.’
Slipped Disc
Breaking: London orchestra studio goes on sale
The BBC studios in Maida Vale were put on the propert market today with a guidance price of £10.5 million. The BBC orchestras are moving to new accommodation in East London, ahead of their threatened diminution. The studios should have been sold years ago, rather than now, at the...
Slipped Disc
Minnesota snatches St Louis boss
The Minnesota Orchestra has appointed a vice president of artistic planning to work with its new music director Thomas Søndergård. Erik Finley is presently VP and general manager of the the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. A step down?
Slipped Disc
Blind Italian pianist dies at 88
The Bergamo pianist Luciano Lanfranchi, born sighted but later blind, was Professor at the Niccolò Paganini Conservatory in Genoa nd an inspiration to generations of students. Luciano died this week, aged 88.
Slipped Disc
String quartet leader steps down
The violinist Mandhira de Saram has left the Ligeti Quartet that she founded 12 years ago. She is replaced by Freya Goldmark. They say: ‘Freya has been working with us over the past year including on one of our UK tours and performed with us during our first performance at Aldeburgh Festival last year. We were blown out of the water by her refined playing, ideas, and dedication to chamber music – she is a natural fit in the ensemble and we look forward to our musical adventures together.’
Slipped Disc
Julian Rachlin becomes chief conductor
The Vilna-born, Vienna-based violinist has been named Chief Conductor of Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra in Norway. The orchestra comprises 71 full-time musicians from 17 nations. Julian, 47, says: ‘I’m honoured and deeply moved by the trust the orchestra has placed in me following my five seasons as their Principal Guest Conductor.’...
Slipped Disc
Orchestra replaces all of its conductors
The Geneva Chamber Orchestra has named Raphaël Merlin, cellist of the Ebène Quartet, as its new Artistic and Music Director. It has also brought in Holly Hyun Choe and Gabor Takacs-Nagy as associate conductors. Nothing like starting with a clean sheet.
Slipped Disc
Opera tonight – Rimsky-Korsakov’s Christmas Eve
It’s Christmas in the Ukrainian village of Dikanka and the blacksmith Wakula is unhappily in love with Oksana, daughter of a landowner. She only wants to marry him on the condition that he gets her the Tsarina’s golden shoes. In desperation, Wakula turns to the devil to fly him to the capital and help him procure the shoes. Will this be enough to win the hand of Oksana?
Slipped Disc
Watch: Ozawa’s daughter Seira beams his concert to a spaceship
The complete film of Seiji Ozawa conducting Beethoven‘s Egmont overture from a wheelchair has been beamed to a grateful Japanese astronaut in the stratosphere. It is introduced by his daughter, the musician Seira Ozawa. It’s a pretty snappy performence by the Saito Kinen orchestra. You see it here...
Slipped Disc
Here it comes….. the 2022 album of the year
No-one knew what to expect of 2022. In January, masked or locked down, we gazed into crystal balls of mortality. The chamber music of Harrison Birtwistle caught my ear with surprise and delight, only for the composer to leave us soon after. Fred Rzewski, another recent fatality, received the best performance ever of ‘The People United Will Never Be Defeated’. The Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov escaped his homeland and enriched us with a new symphony. Life hung by a thread….
Slipped Disc
Is Budapest the new world capital of orchestral music?
From a reflection by our correspondent Alexandra Ivanoff:. ince I moved to Budapest in 2015, the constant question from Hungarians is: “Why on earth would you move here?” My answer is “the music life is like no other city in the world” — an answer that usually elicits confused stares from the questioner. My response to them is: “How many professional symphony orchestras does Budapest have?”
Slipped Disc
US orch mourns principal clarinet
Dick Waller, principal clarinet of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for 34 years, died this week, aged 93. Starting our as pricnipal clarinet of American Ballet Theater, he did his military service as concertmaster of the United States Navy Band. In Cincy, he founded the Linton Chamber Music Series and was...
Slipped Disc
Pletnev’s piano is priced at $140,000
The former Russian, now Swiss, pianist plays an intrument hand-made for him by Kawai in Hamamatsu, Japan. Is any other leading pianist committed to this brand?
