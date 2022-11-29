The violinist Mandhira de Saram has left the Ligeti Quartet that she founded 12 years ago. She is replaced by Freya Goldmark. They say: ‘Freya has been working with us over the past year including on one of our UK tours and performed with us during our first performance at Aldeburgh Festival last year. We were blown out of the water by her refined playing, ideas, and dedication to chamber music – she is a natural fit in the ensemble and we look forward to our musical adventures together.’

