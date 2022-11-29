Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance finds need for regulatory action to require coverage for abortion services in regulated markets
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance announced that it has released a study on access to comprehensive reproductive health care that found a need for regulatory action to require coverage for abortion services under health benefits plans regulated by the department, and has begun the formal rulemaking process to implement the requirement.
marijuanamoment.net
New Jersey Marijuana Regulators Approve Rules For Public Cannabis Consumption Areas
New Jersey marijuana regulators approved rules for “public cannabis consumption areas” on Friday, bringing the state one step closer to providing the social use option to adults and patients. Adult-use cannabis shops opened in April, but advocates have emphasized the need to implement regulations that give people additional...
Have you looked at your latest NJ property tax bill?
Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks. For some it was steady or up slightly. For others it was the last straw. People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes...
NJ would become 1st state to require adults to wear helmets while on bikes, scooters under new bill
Many biking advocates are not in favor of the potential move.
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration to accelerate learning with launch of ‘NJ Partnership for Student Success’ initiative
Trenton, NJ – The Murphy administration Friday announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators, and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Black homeowners in New Jersey twice as likely as white homeowners to have homes under-appraised
It might have a lot to do with who is appraising the house.
NJ Makes Changes For Unemployment Benefits ID Verification
3 additional ways for unemployed workers to verify their identity on unemployment applications.Photo byMorristown Minute. Unemployment Applications may have just gotten a little easier.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs critical school security legislation
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed bill S2426 into law, requiring all public and nonpublic schools in New Jersey to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement in electronic format. In August, Governor Murphy announced a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds toward...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen food security in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined members of his Administration, government officials, and advocates to highlight ongoing efforts to address food insecurity on behalf of families throughout New Jersey as part of the Governor’s commitment to making life more affordable for residents. Efforts to strengthen food...
All NJ Schools Now Required to Submit School Mapping Data
New school safety initiative requires all NJ schools to submit critical mapping data.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signs bill S2426 into law, requiring all public and nonpublic NJ schools to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement.
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Expect New Jersey (NJ SNAP) Payments in December and How To Get EBT Discounts
New Jersey's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the...
wrnjradio.com
AG Platkin announces $1.4M in funding to enhance Prescription Monitoring Program
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Prescription Monitoring Program (“NJPMP”) was awarded $1.4 million in competitive federal funding from the FY22 Harold Rogers Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to enhance the state’s existing program that helps prescribers monitor patient use of opioid painkillers and other controlled drugs that can lead to addiction and fatal overdoses.
Facing threat from feds, N.J. to surrender control of veteran’s homes after residents found to be at risk
New Jersey wants someone else to take charge of the troubled state-run veteran’s homes. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday ordered state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside vendor “who can manage systemic changes and provide qualified, administrative staff to help lead these initiatives.”. The...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Would Allow Some Sick Patients in New Jersey To End Life Without 15 Day Waiting Period
A newly proposed bill in New Jersey would, if passed, shorten the currently required minimum 15-day waiting period for terminally-ill people to get prescriptions for life-ending medications to as little as 48 hours. Assembly Herb Conaway (D-Burlington), who chairs the Assembly Health Committee introduced legislation that would scrap the 15-day...
Are you getting a 9% raise Jan. 1? NJ minimum wage workers are (Opinion)
It would be a whopper of a raise for most people. Nearly 9%. I bet you’re not starting off the new year with such a bump. But minimum wage workers are. The current minimum wage of $13 per hour increases on Jan. 1, 2023 to $14.13 per hour. Under the Murphy administration plan it will soon max out at $15.
N.J. reports 2,170 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Hospitalizations reach highest number since February.
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,170 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state reported the highest number of hospitalizations since February. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.88 as of Thursday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each...
wrnjradio.com
FEMA provides $10M to New Jersey for climate resilience projects in communities impacted by Hurricane Ida
NEW JERSEY – FEMA announced Thursday it has obligated $10 million for flood resilience projects in New Jersey through its Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Swift Current initiative, taking strides towards timely hazard mitigation by expediting money to communities working to become more resilient to floods. This is the first...
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 rebates extended
Residents of New Jersey have an extra month to apply for a tax relief program that could return up to $1,500.
