NJ Department of Banking and Insurance finds need for regulatory action to require coverage for abortion services in regulated markets

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance announced that it has released a study on access to comprehensive reproductive health care that found a need for regulatory action to require coverage for abortion services under health benefits plans regulated by the department, and has begun the formal rulemaking process to implement the requirement.
Murphy administration to accelerate learning with launch of ‘NJ Partnership for Student Success’ initiative

Trenton, NJ – The Murphy administration Friday announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators, and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Gov. Murphy signs critical school security legislation

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed bill S2426 into law, requiring all public and nonpublic schools in New Jersey to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement in electronic format. In August, Governor Murphy announced a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds toward...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
AG Platkin announces $1.4M in funding to enhance Prescription Monitoring Program

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Prescription Monitoring Program (“NJPMP”) was awarded $1.4 million in competitive federal funding from the FY22 Harold Rogers Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to enhance the state’s existing program that helps prescribers monitor patient use of opioid painkillers and other controlled drugs that can lead to addiction and fatal overdoses.
New Bill Would Allow Some Sick Patients in New Jersey To End Life Without 15 Day Waiting Period

A newly proposed bill in New Jersey would, if passed, shorten the currently required minimum 15-day waiting period for terminally-ill people to get prescriptions for life-ending medications to as little as 48 hours. Assembly Herb Conaway (D-Burlington), who chairs the Assembly Health Committee introduced legislation that would scrap the 15-day...
