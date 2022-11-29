ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

NBC Bay Area

Colorado Governor Visits Gay Club Shooting Memorial

In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida Beer, owned by Fierro, where...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Bay Area

Rain, Wind, Cold: Weather Service Warns of Wet, Messy Commute

Thursday's morning commute could be messy. The cold front passing through Northern California will bring rain sooner than expected with slightly less rain than anticipated Thursday because the front is moving so quickly, according to a revised forecast from the National Weather Service. But faster means stronger winds and slightly...
NBC Bay Area

This Napa Valley Town Is Twinkling With Cheerful Holiday Happenings

SEEKING SPARKLE? Glittery goodness can be gaped at wherever there is tinsel, glass ornaments, or strings of small lights, it's true. But in wine country, sparkling sights are a year-round pleasure, thanks to sparkling bottles of wine, flutes filled with a sparkly libation, and the sparkling air, which truly seems to be golden on certain sunshiny afternoons. So when you pair this spark-tastic spirit with a multi-day holiday observance, and you set it in one of Napa Valley's most handsome hamlets, you've got a celebration that has a surfeit of sparkle-a-tude. And come the holidays, we're ready for a surfeit of the most pleasurable things, many of which are now holding Christmassy court in Yountville.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

State Leaders to Hold Hearing on Spike in Gas Prices

The California Energy Commission is set to hold a hearing on the spike in gas prices earlier this year, but oil companies won't be attending. Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom accused the oil companies of ripping off Californians when in late September and early October, gas averaged around $6.43 a gallon, about $2.60 more than the national average, and the oil companies were reporting record profits.

