FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Bay Area
Colorado Governor Visits Gay Club Shooting Memorial
In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida Beer, owned by Fierro, where...
NBC Bay Area
Judge Accepts Insanity Plea Deal for Florida Man in Face-Biting Murder Case
A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity...
NBC Bay Area
Rain, Wind, Cold: Weather Service Warns of Wet, Messy Commute
Thursday's morning commute could be messy. The cold front passing through Northern California will bring rain sooner than expected with slightly less rain than anticipated Thursday because the front is moving so quickly, according to a revised forecast from the National Weather Service. But faster means stronger winds and slightly...
NBC Bay Area
This Napa Valley Town Is Twinkling With Cheerful Holiday Happenings
SEEKING SPARKLE? Glittery goodness can be gaped at wherever there is tinsel, glass ornaments, or strings of small lights, it's true. But in wine country, sparkling sights are a year-round pleasure, thanks to sparkling bottles of wine, flutes filled with a sparkly libation, and the sparkling air, which truly seems to be golden on certain sunshiny afternoons. So when you pair this spark-tastic spirit with a multi-day holiday observance, and you set it in one of Napa Valley's most handsome hamlets, you've got a celebration that has a surfeit of sparkle-a-tude. And come the holidays, we're ready for a surfeit of the most pleasurable things, many of which are now holding Christmassy court in Yountville.
NBC Bay Area
State Leaders to Hold Hearing on Spike in Gas Prices
The California Energy Commission is set to hold a hearing on the spike in gas prices earlier this year, but oil companies won't be attending. Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom accused the oil companies of ripping off Californians when in late September and early October, gas averaged around $6.43 a gallon, about $2.60 more than the national average, and the oil companies were reporting record profits.
