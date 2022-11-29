ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know for the best deals on ‘Travel Deal Tuesday’

By Joseph Holloway
 4 days ago

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday is “Travel Deal Tuesday,” where you’ll find major discounts for flights, hotels and other travel expenses.

It comes as a time when airfares are higher than they’ve been in years. The travel site “Hopper” says prices are up 30 percent compared to this time last year.

Some travel experts say that trend will continue into 2023. AAA expects what they’re calling “revenge travel” next year with Americans traveling more to make up for lost time during the pandemic.

Some experts recommend booking trips right now if you plan to travel next summer, especially if you’re traveling out of the country. Otherwise, those prices could get even higher.

“Most of the time, if you book a trip now depending on the type of trip that it is, you can put your deposit down and if a deal releases later that is better for your trip, your travel advisor can typically have that deal applied to your trip retroactively, depending on the type of trip that it is,” said travel agent Mallory Dumond.

To find some of today’s top travel deals, click here: Travel Deal Tuesday

