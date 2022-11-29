Read full article on original website
CentraCare Hospice celebrating it's 40th Anniversary Wednesday in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) CentraCare Hospice is celebrating four decades of compassionate care for hospice patients and their families. Founded in 1982, then Rice Hospice was one of the area’s first hospice programs. Today, CentraCare Hospice program based in Willmar has grown to serve 18 counties and care for patients throughout a 5,000 square-mile radius in West Central Minnesota.
Kandiyohi County Board awards bid for new heat pumps at jail, HHS buildings
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board Thursday awarded a bid to Lake Country Mechanical of Spicer to install new heat pumps at the county Law Enforcement Center and Health and Human Services Buildings. The low bid was $300,000 more than the engineer's estimate of 1.8 million dollars. Chad Hansen of Martin Mechanical Design looked at the bids and determined they were high because the county hadn't counted on the cost of matching the new pumps up with the buildings' existing control equipment, and recommended the project be re-bid. But the county board decided to award the bid to Lake Country Mechanical. County Administrator Larry Kleindl says it was determined it was likely cheaper to buy new heat pumps rather than try and repair the nearly 30-year-old units...
Two women hurt in pickup-semi collision west of Hector
(Hector MN-) Two women were hurt yesterday when their pickup and a semi collided on Highway 212, about a mile west of Hector. Driver Irma Rosales and passenger 20-year-old Katerin Garciagonzalez, both of Buffalo Lake, were taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 48-year-old Matthew Arkell of Lamberton, was not hurt. Both vehicles were westbound on 212 when the collision occured just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Roads were snow and ice covered at the time.
Maternity and pediatric departments at CentraCare-Rice become locked units
(Willmar MN-) CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar says for the security of their youngest patients, the Women's & Children's department (OB/maternity/pediatrics) became a locked unit beginning Thursday. When visitors arrive to the unit on the 3rd floor of Rice Hospital, they will need to speak with a receptionist by picking up the phone outside of the locked double doors and identify themselves, along with the first and last name of the patient they are visiting. Visitors will also need to pick up the phone and notify the receptionist as they are exiting the unit. CentraCare thanks the public for doing their part to help keep patients safe.
City looking to hire Willmar Parks and Rec Facilities Coordinator
(Willmar MN-) City Administrator Leslie Valiant says with all the additional park facilities in Willmar, the city is now looking to hire a new Facilities Coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...City Operations Director Kyle Box says with the creation of...
Cardinals win at home against Northern Lakes
The Willmar Cardinal girls hockey won at home Friday night against Northern Lakes with a final score of 4-2. Willmar had an excellent start to the game taking an early lead 2-0 in the opening period. The Cardinals first goal came from Sophia Quinn, assisted by Avery Quinn. Lauren Eilers scored an unassisted goal to go up 2-0. Northern Lakes was able to even the score in the 2nd period 2-2.
Renville rape suspect has court date Wednesday
(Olivia MN-) A man from Renville has a court date Wednesday (2:45) on charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. 23-year-old Jordan Frietag is charged with 6 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and appears before Judge Laurence Stratton. Freitag is free on $75,000 conditional bail. Court records say Freitag sexually assaulted the girl at a residence in Danube July 24th, and 20-year-old Kelsey Jones of Willmar is accused of holding the victim down during the alleged attack. Jones is charged with 2 counts of Aiding and Abetting 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Betty L. Miller
Betty L. Miller, 92 of New London, died Thursday, December 01, 2022 at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Memorial services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.org.
Willmar police chief hoping for guidance from state if recreational cannabis becomes legal
(Willmar MN-) With momentum building toward the legalization of recreational cannabis in Minnesota, local law enforcement is wondering about how to test drivers for impairment. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says for alcohol, it's clear...a reading of .08 in a driver's blood stream is the thresh-hold for filing DUI charges. But at this time the only thing an officer can do is field test a pot smoker for impairment...
TJ Maxx still has plans to come to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Apparently TJ Maxx is still planning on coming to Willmar. Office Max closed it's store at 19th Avenue and South First Street 2 years ago, and earlier this year came news that popular retailer TJ Maxx wanted to locate there. However, the lack of parking seemed to doom the project, but Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says they still plan to come...
Train
Olivia Hospital and Clinic wins 2022 Leadership Performance Award
(Olivia MN-) Olivia Hospital & Clinic has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Quality and Patient Perspectives. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top performance (75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in quality, outcomes, and patient perspective.
Police officers in Willmar schools can quickly investigate gun incidents
(Willmar MN-) In the last two weeks The Robbinsdale and The Rocori School Districts have dealt with reports of guns or threats in their schools. While Rocori dealt with the situation immediately, Robbinsdale was criticized because local police weren't brought in or advised until 3 days after the incidents. In Willmar, Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says each building has a police officer who can deal with any incident immediately...
NLS Football Coach Chad Gustafson Previews their Prep Bowl Game
The New London-Spicer Wildcats football team is set to take on the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels on Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock. The Rambow Pregame Show on The Train is set for 12:45pm. KWLM Sports Director Todd Bergeth had a chance to talk with Wildcat Head Coach Chad Gustafson.
Alvin DeRuyter
Alvin D. DeRuyter, 73, Sunburg, died Tuesday, November 29, in CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital from an apparent heart attack. His visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, at Hope Lutheran Church in Sunburg. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
