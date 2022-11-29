(Willmar MN-) CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar says for the security of their youngest patients, the Women's & Children's department (OB/maternity/pediatrics) became a locked unit beginning Thursday. When visitors arrive to the unit on the 3rd floor of Rice Hospital, they will need to speak with a receptionist by picking up the phone outside of the locked double doors and identify themselves, along with the first and last name of the patient they are visiting. Visitors will also need to pick up the phone and notify the receptionist as they are exiting the unit. CentraCare thanks the public for doing their part to help keep patients safe.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO