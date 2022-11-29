ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WATN Local Memphis

"Lost Boys" & "Goonies" star Corey Feldman to bring tour to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Actor and musician Corey Feldman, who became known in the 80s in movies like Goonies, The Lost Boys, Stand by Me, and License to Drive, is headed to Memphis. Black Lodge announced Thursday the star is bringing the third leg of his Love ReTours 2.2 show to the venue on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 7 p.m. The restaurant, bar, and old school video store said tickets for the show will go on sale Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at https://www.seetickets.us/event/Corey-Feldman-at-Black-Lodge-Memphis-TN/517530. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and $125 for Meet and Greet, according to the website.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheWrap

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Keke Palmer and Austin Butler to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in December

The end of year 2022 is near, and “Saturday Night Live” is closing out the season with guest appearances from Keke Palmer, Steve Martin, Martin Short and more. On Dec. 10, actor and comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will partner up as co-hosts. The two are the stars in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” and their show, “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” is set to hit the road again next year. Seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will take the stage as the evening’s musical performer.

