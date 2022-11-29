The Las Vegas Raiders are still alive at 4-7, and one of their biggest fans, Rich Eisen, just can’t turn away. It looks like he’s buying in again. Prior to the regular season, the national media was aboard the Raiders’ hype train. Following an offseason in which they acquired superstar Davante Adams, could you blame them? All signs pointed to a playoff run. Regrettably, the team hobbled out of the starting gate. Things got so bad, the team was shutout in New Orleans, a loss of humiliating proportions. If that wasn’t bad enough, the Raiders got outplayed by a team coached by a man with only high school football on his resume. Nevertheless, owner Mark Davis pledged his support to head coach Josh McDaniels, Derek Carr vented his frustrations, and now? Well, the team finds itself coming off two emotional, last-minute walk-off wins.

1 DAY AGO