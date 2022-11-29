ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Candidate For Stanford Opening

The Stanford football program is reportedly eyeing an NFL assistant for its head coaching vacancy. The Pac-12 team has reportedly talked to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman about taking over in Northern California, per college football insider Stewart Mandel. Roman was an assistant on Jim Harbaugh's Stanford staff in...
STANFORD, CA
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
KRDO

Seahawks land 2019 1st-rounder Johnathan Abram off waivers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, adding depth to a position that’s been thinned by injuries. Abram was a first-round selection of the Raiders in 2019, but fell out of favor with a new coaching regime in Las Vegas this season. Abram started 27 games during the 2020-21 seasons and had 116 tackles last season with the Raiders. Abram was claimed by Green Bay three weeks ago and appeared in two games with the Packers with almost all his playing time coming on special teams. Abram was released on Tuesday and his claim by the Seahawks is a low-risk move that could provide some depth with first-round talent to the position.
SEATTLE, WA
KRDO

Lamar Jackson limited at practice because of quad injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was limited during Baltimore’s practice because of a quad injury. The star quarterback hasn’t missed a game this season. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury. The Ravens also listed three players who did not participate because of illness. Those were tight end Nick Boyle and tackles Daniel Faalele and Patrick Mekari. Safety Kyle Hamilton, tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Isaiah Likely were limited. Baltimore hosts the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
KRDO

Broncos come to Russell Wilson’s defense over latest insult

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson’s teammates are coming to his defense over the latest barb directed at Denver’s disappointing quarterback. Dalton Risner and Justin Simmons dismissed a report on an NFL Network podcast that Wilson has lost some members of the Broncos locker room. Coach Nathaniel Hackett also said he didn’t give any credence to the suggestion that there was any rift in the locker room over the offense’s season-long struggels. For his part Wilson said he didn’t sense any division in the locker room, either.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a crucial one with the season on the line. The Raiders are coming off a thrilling 40-34 overtime win against the Seahawks in Seattle. In the win, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went nuclear, finishing with 303 total yards from scrimmage and a couple of touchdowns. That includes the walk-off 86-yard touchdown run.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

It Looks Like It’s All Aboard The Raiders Hype Train Once Again

The Las Vegas Raiders are still alive at 4-7, and one of their biggest fans, Rich Eisen, just can’t turn away. It looks like he’s buying in again. Prior to the regular season, the national media was aboard the Raiders’ hype train. Following an offseason in which they acquired superstar Davante Adams, could you blame them? All signs pointed to a playoff run. Regrettably, the team hobbled out of the starting gate. Things got so bad, the team was shutout in New Orleans, a loss of humiliating proportions. If that wasn’t bad enough, the Raiders got outplayed by a team coached by a man with only high school football on his resume. Nevertheless, owner Mark Davis pledged his support to head coach Josh McDaniels, Derek Carr vented his frustrations, and now? Well, the team finds itself coming off two emotional, last-minute walk-off wins.
ClutchPoints

Josh McDaniels’ blunt reaction to missed 12-men call on Seahawks after interception

On the opening play of the Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception. What happened next doesn’t make much sense. As Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs intercepted the pass and turned upfield, a Seahawks player came off the sidelines and onto the field to block. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the 12 men on the field penalty was missed, resulting in a very weird opening sequence to a game.
LAS VEGAS, NV

