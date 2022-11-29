Read full article on original website
Related
Bengals Add Two Players to Practice Squad, Including Speedy Wide Receiver
Cincinnati had two open spots on their practice squad before the additions
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Candidate For Stanford Opening
The Stanford football program is reportedly eyeing an NFL assistant for its head coaching vacancy. The Pac-12 team has reportedly talked to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman about taking over in Northern California, per college football insider Stewart Mandel. Roman was an assistant on Jim Harbaugh's Stanford staff in...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
KRDO
Seahawks land 2019 1st-rounder Johnathan Abram off waivers
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, adding depth to a position that’s been thinned by injuries. Abram was a first-round selection of the Raiders in 2019, but fell out of favor with a new coaching regime in Las Vegas this season. Abram started 27 games during the 2020-21 seasons and had 116 tackles last season with the Raiders. Abram was claimed by Green Bay three weeks ago and appeared in two games with the Packers with almost all his playing time coming on special teams. Abram was released on Tuesday and his claim by the Seahawks is a low-risk move that could provide some depth with first-round talent to the position.
Saints Running Game Major Key Vs. Buccaneers in Week 13
New Orleans has struggled to run the ball in recent weeks, but that running game holds a big key to any chance at a win against Tampa Bay on Monday night.
KRDO
Lamar Jackson limited at practice because of quad injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was limited during Baltimore’s practice because of a quad injury. The star quarterback hasn’t missed a game this season. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury. The Ravens also listed three players who did not participate because of illness. Those were tight end Nick Boyle and tackles Daniel Faalele and Patrick Mekari. Safety Kyle Hamilton, tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Isaiah Likely were limited. Baltimore hosts the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Week 13: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, looking to have an encore against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders estimated their first injury report of Week 13 after having a walkthrough on Wednesday.
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: Will Jacobs Return?
We take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Las Vegas Raiders, and many of you had questions about: "Will Josh Jacobs be back?"
KRDO
Broncos come to Russell Wilson’s defense over latest insult
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson’s teammates are coming to his defense over the latest barb directed at Denver’s disappointing quarterback. Dalton Risner and Justin Simmons dismissed a report on an NFL Network podcast that Wilson has lost some members of the Broncos locker room. Coach Nathaniel Hackett also said he didn’t give any credence to the suggestion that there was any rift in the locker room over the offense’s season-long struggels. For his part Wilson said he didn’t sense any division in the locker room, either.
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a crucial one with the season on the line. The Raiders are coming off a thrilling 40-34 overtime win against the Seahawks in Seattle. In the win, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went nuclear, finishing with 303 total yards from scrimmage and a couple of touchdowns. That includes the walk-off 86-yard touchdown run.
Yardbarker
It Looks Like It’s All Aboard The Raiders Hype Train Once Again
The Las Vegas Raiders are still alive at 4-7, and one of their biggest fans, Rich Eisen, just can’t turn away. It looks like he’s buying in again. Prior to the regular season, the national media was aboard the Raiders’ hype train. Following an offseason in which they acquired superstar Davante Adams, could you blame them? All signs pointed to a playoff run. Regrettably, the team hobbled out of the starting gate. Things got so bad, the team was shutout in New Orleans, a loss of humiliating proportions. If that wasn’t bad enough, the Raiders got outplayed by a team coached by a man with only high school football on his resume. Nevertheless, owner Mark Davis pledged his support to head coach Josh McDaniels, Derek Carr vented his frustrations, and now? Well, the team finds itself coming off two emotional, last-minute walk-off wins.
Josh McDaniels’ blunt reaction to missed 12-men call on Seahawks after interception
On the opening play of the Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception. What happened next doesn’t make much sense. As Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs intercepted the pass and turned upfield, a Seahawks player came off the sidelines and onto the field to block. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the 12 men on the field penalty was missed, resulting in a very weird opening sequence to a game.
Comments / 0