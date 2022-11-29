Read full article on original website
HS Basketball Scores from Friday
Bloomfield downed Shakamak 71-42 Eastern Greene Clobbered Brown County 68-22 Linton knocked off Clay City 65-33 Northeast Dubois downed Washington Catholic 54-9 Pike Central squeaked past Forest Park 70-66 in Overtime. South Knox routed North Knox 42-13 Sullivan got past Northview 75-53 Tecumseh defeated Evansville Day 87-79 Evansville Reitz holds...
Rivet Game Saturday Postponed; LHS, NK, SK All in Action
The Rivet High School Homecoming game Saturday night has been postponed due to illness. The Patriots were scheduled to play Medora; no makeup date has been set at this time. The Vincennes Lincoln boys and girls are both in action tonight. The boys face Reitz at Alice Arena. Tip off is at 8 pm; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. Also, the L-H-S girls travel to Salem to face the Lady Lions; hear that one on WAOV.
County Basketball Roundup: SK Girls Defeat Sullivan; NK Frosh Defeat LHS; VU Wins 13th in a Row
(SK Girls Defeat Sullivan) The South Knox Lady Spartans picked up their fifth victory of the year with a 44-32 win at Sullivan. South Knox led 18-5 after one; Sullivan cut the lead to five in the third, before a strong fourth quarter led the Lady Spartans to the win.
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, Vincennes
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
Patricia Deeter, 84, Vincennes
Patricia Grace (Doades) Deeter, 84, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Sunday November 27, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. Grace was born April 10, 1938 in Decker, IN, the daughter of Elmer and Flossie Mae Garris Doades. She was a graduate of Decker High School and worked at various businesses as a cashier. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed cooking, baking and being with her family. She showed her Christian beliefs in her daily interactions with everyone she met.
Washington Christmas Parade Saturday
Washington’s annual Christmas Parade will be held today. (Saturday) The lighted parade starts at 6:00 pm, with a line up starting at 5:00 pm near Northeast 7th and Bedford Road. The theme this year is “A Magical Christmas.”. Following the parade, Santa will visit with children at Home...
VU to Hold Mid-Year Graduation Saturday
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement Saturday morning at 11 A.M. at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The Mid-Year student commencement speaker is Taylor Wise. She is a Linton High...
Weekend Marks Third Annual ‘Christmas in the Park” at Gregg Park
The third annual “Christmas in the Park” drive through display will be available this Friday and Saturday night at Gregg Park in Vincennes. The display hours will be from six to nine p.m. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the original Christmas in the Park was in 2020, and...
Progress Continues on Vincennes Help Center Project
The United Way of Knox County is working with various groups on use of the Knox County Library annex as a community assistance center. At this time, the repurposed Library annex is set for a March opening. The project is being headed up by the United Way of Knox County;...
Sharyn Catiller, 75, Oaktown
Sharyn J. (Nash) Catiller, 75, of Oaktown, IN, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her residence. Sharyn was born December 5, 1946 in Vincennes, the daughter of Theodore “Pete” and Susan Wheatley Nash. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy and worked as a sales consultant for various stores. She married Gilbert “Gib” Catiller on March 1, 2003 and they made their life together for 19 years.
Two Arrested in Daviess County on Separate Drug Charges
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Flora, Illinois man Wednesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. 30-year-old Colten Harmon is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 45-year-old Robert...
Knox Sheriff Vantlin Gets Eye-Opening Experience at Southern Border
Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin has a better idea now of the problem at the southern border, after a field trip to a Texas border town. He and some other area sheriff’s were invited to view the problem first hand at the processing station at Del Rio, Texas. Vantlin...
