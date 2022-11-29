A 'particularly dangerous situation' tornado watch in effect for parts of 3 southern states

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
A bat infestation at a Nevada fire station is so bad, the department is abandoning the building
A Nevada fire department that closed one of its stations for an "undetermined amount of time" because of a bat infestation is now preparing to hand that station back over to the state and move to a new building. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said in August that Fire...
Albany Herald
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. The call comes as newly released documents reveal the timeline behind when her office became aware of the misconduct allegations against...
