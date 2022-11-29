ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Coshocton Public Library December events

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Public Library has announced activities and programs for December for the main library and the West Lafayette Branch.

∎ Mary Patterson is the featured artist of the month with work on display at the branch library.

∎ A holiday open house will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the branch library with hot cocoa, cookies, holiday craft, music and door prize drawing.

∎ Books Galore Bookstore will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays in the basement of the main library.

∎ Gathering of Gamers will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the main library with video games, board games, card games and more for adults.

∎ Public technology education appointments for help with devices, apps and software are from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the main library, except for Dec. 26.

∎ An ugly sweater party will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the branch library and Dec. 12 at the main library for children and teens. There will be cookie decorating, games and other snacks and activities.

∎ Plugged and Unplugged for teens will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the main library for those in seventh to twelfth grades with video games, laptops and snacks.

∎ Book Club for Tweens from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the main library is for those in third to sixth grades with book discussion, games, snacks and crafts.

∎ "All Creatures Great and Small" premiere party for season three of the show on WOUB is from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at the main library.

∎ Friends of the Library will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the main library.

∎ Trivia Night for adults is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the main library with the theme of food.

∎ Tween and Teen Time at the Branch is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the branch library with games, art and snacks.

∎ Bookmarked is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the main library and by Zoom with discussion on the book "In Cold Blood" by Truman Capote.

∎ An activity sheet to complete over winter break for youth with a prize drawing for those who complete all activities can be picked up Dec. 21 to Jan. 3. at the main library and branch.

∎ The Things We Keep presentation on special objects that holds deep meaning and the stories behind them is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 at the main library. The theme is comfort items.

∎ The main library and branch will be closed for the holidays Dec. 24, 26 and 31 and Jan. 2.

