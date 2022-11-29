Read full article on original website
Related
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties
We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Private company steps in to chip Saugerties brush after county equipment breaks down
Saugerties Village Board member Donald Hackett said he was surprised to find an employee of John Mullen grinding up tree branches and debris in the village. The job has been done by village employees using a grinder loaned from Ulster County. Ulster County’s machine needs repairs, so Mullen has stepped...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Charter helicopter company wants office at Sullivan County International
WHITE LAKE – A charter helicopter company wants to bring its offices to Sullivan County International Airport in the Town of Bethel. County Public Works Commissioner Ed McAndrew said the company may not hangar their choppers at the airport. “They can fly out of other airports. They are a...
Hudson Valley’s Newest McDonald’s Being Built at Lightning Pace
It's highly likely you haven't even noticed the Hudson Valley's newest McDonald's being built right under your nose. At the end of September, we told you that there would soon be a groundbreaking for a new, modern McDonald's restaurant. We all know just how slow many constructions in the Hudson Valley seem to take, so imagine our surprise when we drove by just a couple of months later to find that construction on the exterior of the building is now almost complete.
Shocking New Details: New York School Bus Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
Police released shocking new details about what happened in the moments before a school bus crashed into a Hudson Valley home. Two young boys are seriously injured. On Thursday just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge
Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
Hudson Valley Sergeant Killed In New York Crash, Many Injured
A Hudson Valley police sergeant was killed in a crash involving a BMW and bus. Many are injured. At least one other person is in critical condition. On Thursday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a police sergeant was killed in a head-on crash. Yonkers, New York Police Sergeant Killed In...
townofgoshen.org
Introductory Local Law No. 5 of 2022 – Stop Intersections Amendment
A LOCAL LAW AMENDING THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF GOSHEN, CHAPTER 89 ENTITLED “VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC”, ARTICLE II “STOP INTERSECTIONS”. BE IT ENACTED by the Town Board of the Town of Goshen, Orange County, New York as follows:. Section 1. Code Amendments. ARTICLE II Stop Intersections.
Beloved New York Diner Known For Helping Hudson Valley May Be Forced To Close
Owners of a popular Hudson Valley diner that's known for helping out local residents say they may be forced to close. Just before Thanksgiving, Bob's Diner, located on Main Street in Brewster, let the community know owners were still giving away free Thanksgiving meals, but shocked customers by saying it may be it's last.
Storm With Damaging Wind Gusts Leaves Thousands Without Power In Westchester County
A storm with heavy wind gusts moving through the region has left thousands without power in Westchester County. Around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Con Edison reported 4,122 customers having outages across the county. Communities with the largest amount of customers left in the dark include Mamaroneck and Harrison...
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
Hudson Valley Man Who Drove Into New York Schools Speaks Out
A Hudson Valley man is asking for forgiveness admitting he drove high and drunk when he crashed his car into a school building. On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment
CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Zip Code Is One of the Most Expensive
Westchester County remained on PropertyShark’s top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes list. See which zip code was ranked. This fall, real estate industry blog PropertyShark released its annual research on the top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes in 2022, which broke last year’s zip records. Unsurprisingly,...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman. Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York. On Monday, November 28,...
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester police officer killed in auto accident
YONKERS – A Yonkers city police officer was struck and killed in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim, a sergeant, was a 24-year veteran of the department. Investigators said he was traveling westbound in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hospital workers say Nuvance refuses to recognize federal holiday ending slavery
POUGHKEEPSIE – Hospital workers from three area hospitals held an informational picket and march on Thursday afternoon near Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC). Members of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers, numbering nearly 1,000 at the Poughkeepsie hospital, have been negotiating with Nuvance Health, the VBMC parent company since their contract expired at the end of September.
Comments / 1