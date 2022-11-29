ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
94.3 Lite FM

More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties

We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Newest McDonald’s Being Built at Lightning Pace

It's highly likely you haven't even noticed the Hudson Valley's newest McDonald's being built right under your nose. At the end of September, we told you that there would soon be a groundbreaking for a new, modern McDonald's restaurant. We all know just how slow many constructions in the Hudson Valley seem to take, so imagine our surprise when we drove by just a couple of months later to find that construction on the exterior of the building is now almost complete.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge

Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
townofgoshen.org

Introductory Local Law No. 5 of 2022 – Stop Intersections Amendment

A LOCAL LAW AMENDING THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF GOSHEN, CHAPTER 89 ENTITLED “VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC”, ARTICLE II “STOP INTERSECTIONS”. BE IT ENACTED by the Town Board of the Town of Goshen, Orange County, New York as follows:. Section 1. Code Amendments. ARTICLE II Stop Intersections.
GOSHEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving

You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Who Drove Into New York Schools Speaks Out

A Hudson Valley man is asking for forgiveness admitting he drove high and drunk when he crashed his car into a school building. On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment

CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Zip Code Is One of the Most Expensive

Westchester County remained on PropertyShark’s top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes list. See which zip code was ranked. This fall, real estate industry blog PropertyShark released its annual research on the top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes in 2022, which broke last year’s zip records. Unsurprisingly,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester police officer killed in auto accident

YONKERS – A Yonkers city police officer was struck and killed in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim, a sergeant, was a 24-year veteran of the department. Investigators said he was traveling westbound in...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hospital workers say Nuvance refuses to recognize federal holiday ending slavery

POUGHKEEPSIE – Hospital workers from three area hospitals held an informational picket and march on Thursday afternoon near Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC). Members of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers, numbering nearly 1,000 at the Poughkeepsie hospital, have been negotiating with Nuvance Health, the VBMC parent company since their contract expired at the end of September.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy