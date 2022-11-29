Rosa Nicolini, Juan Brito and Hannah Cwienkala, BASF North America12.01.22. Today’s consumers want a new type of personal care regimen. Not only does it need to be effective and make them feel confident, but it must be sustainable, too. Sustainability must apply not just to a single ingredient, but to the final product on the shelf. This is now expected of personal care product manufacturers.

