ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic

Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
TODAY.com

Bruce Springsteen reveals famous lyric people have been singing wrong — including himself

Bruce Springsteen just settled a debate about his iconic song "Thunder Road" — and learned something new about his own music in the process. The legendary artist appeared Nov. 14 “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to clarify an old Twitter debate about a line in his classic 1975 song “Thunder Road.” Some people believe the lyric in question is “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress sways,” while others believe it’s “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress waves.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
NME

Axl Rose asks Guns N’ Roses fans to stop flying drones at their gigs

Guns N’ Roses‘ Axl Rose has asked fans to stop flying drones at their gigs. The band are currently on tour in Australia, and the frontman took to social media this weekend (November 25) to protest drones being flown over the crowd and up to the stage during their performances.
NME

The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’

The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
NEWARK, NJ
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brave Jack Russell Stands Up to Full-Grown Elephant

Dog lovers know that jack Russell Terriers are known for being tiny dogs with very big personalities. Elephant-sized personalities, one could say. Well, at least one Jack Russell Terrier is thinking he’s as big as an elephant as he stands up to a pair of these wild animals, hoping to protect a backyard pool in an adorable Insta post.
The Hollywood Reporter

Frances Fisher, Lara Jean Chorostecki Topline ‘The King Tide’ Thriller (Exclusive)

Christian Sparkes’ drama The King Tide, starring Frances Fisher and Lara Jean Chorostecki, has wrapped production in Newfoundland. The indie’s ensemble cast includes Clayne Crawford, Alix West Lefler, Aden Young, Michael Greyeyes and Ryan McDonald. The King Tide is set in a small island fishing village that faces civil war after a child with special powers is discovered in its midst and some villagers believe the child has been sent for a larger purpose.More from The Hollywood Reporter"Grief and Disbelief": Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Remembered as Unique Talent, Loving Mother at L.A. MemorialHollywood Crowd Shows Up For H.E.A.R.T. x Valentino Brunch in Beverly...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
134K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy