Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic
Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
TODAY.com
Bruce Springsteen reveals famous lyric people have been singing wrong — including himself
Bruce Springsteen just settled a debate about his iconic song "Thunder Road" — and learned something new about his own music in the process. The legendary artist appeared Nov. 14 “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to clarify an old Twitter debate about a line in his classic 1975 song “Thunder Road.” Some people believe the lyric in question is “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress sways,” while others believe it’s “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress waves.”
Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift to E Street, Performs ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ on ‘Fallon’
Bruce Springsteen kicked off his Tonight Show takeover with a performance of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and a confirmation that he will be attending at least one Taylor Swift show on next year’s “Eras Tour.”. Springsteen will be a guest...
NME
Axl Rose asks Guns N’ Roses fans to stop flying drones at their gigs
Guns N’ Roses‘ Axl Rose has asked fans to stop flying drones at their gigs. The band are currently on tour in Australia, and the frontman took to social media this weekend (November 25) to protest drones being flown over the crowd and up to the stage during their performances.
Jersey Shore native Elijah Boothe breaks from acting to deliver a 'Wake Up Call'
Elijah Boothe of Jackson is one of the hottest names in young Hollywood. But that doesn't mean he can’t drop a hot record. He just released an EP, titled "Wake Up Call." "At the height of the pandemic in 2020, we all had our lives put on pause," Boothe said. "Productions weren’t filming,...
Zendaya's mom seemingly reacts to viral rumors that the 'Euphoria' star and Tom Holland are engaged
Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, appeared to react to recent rumors about the "Spider-Man" costars on her Instagram Story.
NME
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
WATCH: Brave Jack Russell Stands Up to Full-Grown Elephant
Dog lovers know that jack Russell Terriers are known for being tiny dogs with very big personalities. Elephant-sized personalities, one could say. Well, at least one Jack Russell Terrier is thinking he’s as big as an elephant as he stands up to a pair of these wild animals, hoping to protect a backyard pool in an adorable Insta post.
Frances Fisher, Lara Jean Chorostecki Topline ‘The King Tide’ Thriller (Exclusive)
Christian Sparkes’ drama The King Tide, starring Frances Fisher and Lara Jean Chorostecki, has wrapped production in Newfoundland. The indie’s ensemble cast includes Clayne Crawford, Alix West Lefler, Aden Young, Michael Greyeyes and Ryan McDonald. The King Tide is set in a small island fishing village that faces civil war after a child with special powers is discovered in its midst and some villagers believe the child has been sent for a larger purpose.More from The Hollywood Reporter"Grief and Disbelief": Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Remembered as Unique Talent, Loving Mother at L.A. MemorialHollywood Crowd Shows Up For H.E.A.R.T. x Valentino Brunch in Beverly...
Rolling Stones Prepping Definitive Live Collection Featuring Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen
On the heels of announcing a box set of their ’60s recording catalog, the Rolling Stones are set to share a definitive live collection on February 10, 2023, via Mercury Studios. The 24-track album, GRRR Live!, will feature the band’s biggest hits from the span of their 60-year career...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
134K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0