Dutchess County, NY

Times Herald-Record

Gang members accused of racketeering, narcotics, gun charges arrested in Newburgh FBI raid

NEWBURGH − Eleven members and associates of a street gang facing charges under a 10-count federal indictment for racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges were arrested in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night during a raid by the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and city police. Three more suspected members and associates of the gang who are also facing charges under the indictment have not yet been arrested, according to a news release from the office...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Parolee arrested after domestic dispute involving knife

MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello have arrested a 30-year-old Monticello man who is on parole following a domestic dispute. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, police were called to a residence in the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex at Terry Lane in the village where the suspect, Anthony Ronald Torre, allegedly choked and placed a Kabar-style knife to the neck of a 32-year-old woman. He also allegedly used the knife to strike and destroy property inside the home.
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment

CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
News 12

Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings

An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month, authorities say. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jason Hepper, of Walden, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he intentionally drove his vehicle into Bordin Middle School and Wallkill Senior High School in Shawangunk.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie

WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Life sentence for Fallsburg man who murdered two-year-old

MONTICELLO – A Fallsburg man was sentenced in Sullivan County Court on Wednesday to life in prison with no possibility of parole for at least 20 years on his conviction of murder in the death of two-year-old Amara Campbell at the Thunderbird Trailer Park in Woodbourne. Brian Owsinski, 26,...
FALLSBURG, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ohio man arrested for illegal gun possession

TOWN OF CHESTER – Police have arrested a Crooksville, Ohio man after he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation on Route 94 in the Town of Chester and found to be in possession of a handgun. Town Police Officer Michael Dunlop, assigned to an impaired driving enforcement...
CHESTER, NY
Times Herald-Record

Newburgh man indicted in fatal September shooting

GOSHEN − A Newburgh man was arraigned Wednesday in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with murder in a late September shooting. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charged Lamont Williams, 29, of Newburgh, with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, all felonies.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Burglary arrest in Ghent

GHENT – State Police from the Livingston barracks have arrested a Lee, Massachusetts man for sexually motivated burglary. Terry Mullen, 68, was arrested on November 29. It is alleged that he entered a residence illegally for the purpose of his own sexual gratification. He was arraigned and released on...
GHENT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI conducts major raids in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – FBI agents were in the City of Newburgh overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning conducting raids that a source said had to do with racketeering. Violent crime has been on the upswing in Newburgh and around the country lately and Mayor Torrance Harvey said it is an effect of a number of factors including inflation, the economy and COVID-19.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman charged with stabbing expectant mom in abdomen

NEW ROCHELLE – A 19-year-old New Rochelle woman has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman twice in the abdomen. Fortunately for the expectant mother, the wounds were minor, New Rochelle Police said. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and released. Police canvassed...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

