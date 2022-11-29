Read full article on original website
Related
Gang Members, Associates From Newburgh Charged With Racketeering, Narcotics, Other Offenses
The FBI and other law enforcement officials in the Hudson Valley raided numerous homes in a warrant sweep charging 14 members of a street gang for committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The "takedown," took place in Orange and Dutchess counties on Thursday, Dec. 1, focusing on Poughkeepsie and...
FBI suspects arrested accused of 2-year crime spree in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie
A federal indictment accuses the suspected gang members and their associates of various crimes including murder, attempted murder, assaults, daytime shootouts and open-market narcotics dealing in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie.
Gang members accused of racketeering, narcotics, gun charges arrested in Newburgh FBI raid
NEWBURGH − Eleven members and associates of a street gang facing charges under a 10-count federal indictment for racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges were arrested in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night during a raid by the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and city police. Three more suspected members and associates of the gang who are also facing charges under the indictment have not yet been arrested, according to a news release from the office...
YAHOO!
Newburgh tattoo shop owner faces trial for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot case
A Newburgh tattoo shop owner charged with the most serious crime stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday along with fellow members of the Oath Keepers militia. Roberto Minuta, a 38-year-old Orange County native, is one of four Oath Keepers set to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Parolee arrested after domestic dispute involving knife
MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello have arrested a 30-year-old Monticello man who is on parole following a domestic dispute. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, police were called to a residence in the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex at Terry Lane in the village where the suspect, Anthony Ronald Torre, allegedly choked and placed a Kabar-style knife to the neck of a 32-year-old woman. He also allegedly used the knife to strike and destroy property inside the home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment
CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
News 12
Trial date set 4 years after Port Jervis building inspector's arrest
A trial date has now been set for next year in the forcible touching and sexual harassment case against a Port Jervis building inspector. David Rivera is accused of forcibly touching and sexually harassing two women on the job - a community member and his former secretary. He was charged...
FBI charges 14 suspected gang members and associates after raids in Newburgh
A swarm of federal agents and police raided several locations in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night.
News 12
Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings
An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month, authorities say. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jason Hepper, of Walden, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he intentionally drove his vehicle into Bordin Middle School and Wallkill Senior High School in Shawangunk.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh police commissioner pledges to address gun violence ‘head-on’
NEWBURGH – In the wake of this week’s raids and arrests of over a dozen suspects involved in violence in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie, Newburgh City Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said he is making good on the promise he made when hired to “address gun violence head-on.”. He...
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie
WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
Bronx man accused of abandoning dog tied to pole in Putnam County
Juan Rosa, 36, turned himself in after being contacted about the dog.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Life sentence for Fallsburg man who murdered two-year-old
MONTICELLO – A Fallsburg man was sentenced in Sullivan County Court on Wednesday to life in prison with no possibility of parole for at least 20 years on his conviction of murder in the death of two-year-old Amara Campbell at the Thunderbird Trailer Park in Woodbourne. Brian Owsinski, 26,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ohio man arrested for illegal gun possession
TOWN OF CHESTER – Police have arrested a Crooksville, Ohio man after he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation on Route 94 in the Town of Chester and found to be in possession of a handgun. Town Police Officer Michael Dunlop, assigned to an impaired driving enforcement...
Newburgh man indicted in fatal September shooting
GOSHEN − A Newburgh man was arraigned Wednesday in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with murder in a late September shooting. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charged Lamont Williams, 29, of Newburgh, with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, all felonies.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Burglary arrest in Ghent
GHENT – State Police from the Livingston barracks have arrested a Lee, Massachusetts man for sexually motivated burglary. Terry Mullen, 68, was arrested on November 29. It is alleged that he entered a residence illegally for the purpose of his own sexual gratification. He was arraigned and released on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hopewell Junction former doctor sentenced for second health care fraud conviction
WHITE PLAINS – A former physician from Hopewell Junction, was sentenced in White Plains federal court to nine years and three months in prison for health care fraud and aggravated identity theft. Spyros Panos, 54, pled guilty to the charges on October 30, 2020. He was sentenced on Wednesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI conducts major raids in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – FBI agents were in the City of Newburgh overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning conducting raids that a source said had to do with racketeering. Violent crime has been on the upswing in Newburgh and around the country lately and Mayor Torrance Harvey said it is an effect of a number of factors including inflation, the economy and COVID-19.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman charged with stabbing expectant mom in abdomen
NEW ROCHELLE – A 19-year-old New Rochelle woman has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman twice in the abdomen. Fortunately for the expectant mother, the wounds were minor, New Rochelle Police said. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and released. Police canvassed...
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
Comments / 4