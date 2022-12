LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 1, 2022) – The Cowboys return home for the first time in 20 days when Wyoming hosts Grand Canyon on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It will be the first of three-straight home contests for the Pokes. The Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams are...

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO