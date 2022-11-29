Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of the northern U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through at least late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 10 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from this evening onwards. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to the San Juan and vicinity coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST this evening through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from Sunday evening onwards. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph and create areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 8 inches, heaviest east of the Dalton Highway, and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to power lines.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 01:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-03 05:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County VERY WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE FOR THE BORDEAUX AREA EARLY THIS MORNING West winds between 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH early this morning are expected to slowly decrease by sunrise Saturday. Although wind gusts should remain between 50 to 55 MPH, a brief gust of 60 MPH is possible along Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 70 and 75. Those traveling in light weight and high profile vehicles are urged to use caution along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland early this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron .A WINTRY MIX AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT A light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle, will be possible late Friday afternoon into early evening before the precipitation switches to all snow with a strong cold frontal passage Friday evening. A light glaze and snowfall totals of one to three inches will be possible. Localized higher snowfall will be possible from the Bayfield Peninsula southwest toward Cloverland, Poplar, Wentworth, and possibly to Foxboro, and also in the Hurley, Gile, and Pence area of northern Iron County. Strong northwest winds will develop late Friday evening and cause blowing snow and reduced visibility to a half mile or less. A Winter Weather Advisory may be necessary late Friday into Friday night. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Goliad, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria; Webb AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue over inland portions of the Coastal Bend into the Brush Country of South Texas through mid morning. The visibilities will range from 1 to 3 miles with a few locations seeing visibilities down to a half of a mile at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Isle, Western Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 06:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Franklin Localized Damaging Winds Possible There have been three reports of trees down in and around the St Albans area with diameters suggesting the possibility of stronger localized wind gusts. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible along the lakeshore especially for portions of western Franklin County. Caution should be exercised if heading out with potential for trees or powerlines across roadways.
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 13:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 715 PM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River West 15.0 13.6 Thu 8 am CST 14.9 16.4 16.0
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kittson, Roseau, West Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Kittson; Roseau; West Marshall WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 05:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Calhoun; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal region of South Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Western Skagit County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Alger, Luce by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Alger; Luce LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding and erosion expected with waves of 15 to 20 feet. * WHERE...Alger and Luce Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 06:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Owen; Pendleton GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING A cold front will move across the area this morning. As this front moves through, winds will shift to the west northwest and strengthen. Gusts to around 40 mph are expected along with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph. The strongest winds will only occur for an hour or so and then gradually decrease. Use extra caution if traveling, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, Mahnomen, South Clearwater, West Becker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; Mahnomen; South Clearwater; West Becker WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Clay, Mahnomen, South Clearwater, West Becker and East Becker Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Norman, North Clearwater, Pennington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Norman; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; West Polk WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Ransom, Sargent, Traill by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Ransom; Sargent; Traill WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
