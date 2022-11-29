Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Western Skagit County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from Sunday morning onwards. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico and Aguada and Rincon in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of the northern U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through at least late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Gazelle to Weed. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds will increase this morning and peak late this morning or early afternoon. Winds will be strongest near Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and freezing rain occuring. Storm total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and freezing rain occuring. Storm total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 05:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Calhoun; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal region of South Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations while higher terrain will see totals of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains zone. In Oregon, Harney County and Malheur County zones. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Wharton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Colorado and Wharton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Ransom, Sargent, Traill by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Ransom; Sargent; Traill WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; East Puget Sound Lowlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey Island, and Camano Island and East Puget Sound Lowlands from Snohomish County to Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold Bar, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the snow will end around daybreak, but expect snow-covered roadways with the potential for black ice until late morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow and periods of freezing rain occuring. Storm total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting to 30 mph with periods of low visibility in blowing snow. * WHERE...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steese Highway Summits have west winds gusting to 50 mph and blowing snow reducing visibility to near zero at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, Mahnomen, South Clearwater, West Becker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; Mahnomen; South Clearwater; West Becker WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Clay, Mahnomen, South Clearwater, West Becker and East Becker Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
