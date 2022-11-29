Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Vieques and St Croix. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through at least late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 10 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from this evening onwards. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to the San Juan and vicinity coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST this evening through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from Sunday evening onwards. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from Sunday morning onwards. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico and Aguada and Rincon in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 05:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Calhoun; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal region of South Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Isle, Western Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 06:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Franklin Localized Damaging Winds Possible There have been three reports of trees down in and around the St Albans area with diameters suggesting the possibility of stronger localized wind gusts. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible along the lakeshore especially for portions of western Franklin County. Caution should be exercised if heading out with potential for trees or powerlines across roadways.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chukchi Sea Coast, Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-04 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta Elevated Water Levels Possible Sunday Into Wednesday Along South and West Facing Coastlines A series of storms moving north through the Bering Sea and into the Southern Chukchi Sea over the weekend and into next week will bring a period of strong southerly winds to the West Coast from the Yukon Delta northward to Point Hope. The strong southerly winds will bring elevated water levels with the potential for water pushing up through cracks in the ice and ice pushing up onto shore along south and west facing shorelines. Water levels will begin rising on Sunday with highest levels expected on Monday and Tuesday. Residents with interests along the coast should move items well above the normal high tide level.
Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Alger, Luce by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Alger; Luce LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding and erosion expected with waves of 15 to 20 feet. * WHERE...Alger and Luce Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Goliad, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria; Webb AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue over inland portions of the Coastal Bend into the Brush Country of South Texas through mid morning. The visibilities will range from 1 to 3 miles with a few locations seeing visibilities down to a half of a mile at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow may significantly reduce visibility at times. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to power lines.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 01:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-03 05:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County VERY WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE FOR THE BORDEAUX AREA EARLY THIS MORNING West winds between 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH early this morning are expected to slowly decrease by sunrise Saturday. Although wind gusts should remain between 50 to 55 MPH, a brief gust of 60 MPH is possible along Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 70 and 75. Those traveling in light weight and high profile vehicles are urged to use caution along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland early this morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Ransom, Sargent, Traill by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Ransom; Sargent; Traill WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Wharton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Colorado and Wharton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Western Skagit County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and freezing rain occuring. Storm total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kittson, Roseau, West Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Kittson; Roseau; West Marshall WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...The southern Rogue Valley, including Interstate 5 and the cities of Phoenix, Talent and Ashland. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds will peak later this morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, Mahnomen, South Clearwater, West Becker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; Mahnomen; South Clearwater; West Becker WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Clay, Mahnomen, South Clearwater, West Becker and East Becker Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer, Northern Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 05:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer, Hamilton, Northern Warren and Northern Fulton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The freezing rain will change to plain rain by mid to late morning as temperatures warm above freezing.
