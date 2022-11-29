Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of the northern U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through at least late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from Sunday morning onwards. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico and Aguada and Rincon in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from Sunday evening onwards. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 05:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Calhoun; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal region of South Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Rip Current Statement issued for South Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and freezing rain occuring. Storm total snow accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kittson, Roseau, West Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Kittson; Roseau; West Marshall WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Wharton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Colorado and Wharton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Gazelle to Weed. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds will increase this morning and peak late this morning or early afternoon. Winds will be strongest near Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high to 40 mph on summits. * WHERE...Fortymile Country north of Chicken. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser River zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A changeover to rain is expected late Sunday afternoon in the Lower Treasure Valley in Idaho. Roads will become slushy.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow and periods of freezing rain occuring. Storm total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting to 30 mph with periods of low visibility in blowing snow. * WHERE...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steese Highway Summits have west winds gusting to 50 mph and blowing snow reducing visibility to near zero at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; North Central Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, gusty winds, blowing snow and falling temperatures expected. Total snow accumulations are only expected to range from 1 to 3 inches. Strong northwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph, strongest along the lakeshore to the east of Munising, will create blowing snow. Temperatures rapidly falling from the 30s early this morning into the lower 20s by late morning could lead to flash freezing of water and slush on roadways. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, Mahnomen, South Clearwater, West Becker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; Mahnomen; South Clearwater; West Becker WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Clay, Mahnomen, South Clearwater, West Becker and East Becker Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
