High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from Sunday morning onwards. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico and Aguada and Rincon in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 10 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from this evening onwards. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to the San Juan and vicinity coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST this evening through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of the northern U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through at least late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from Sunday evening onwards. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron .A WINTRY MIX AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT A light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle, will be possible late Friday afternoon into early evening before the precipitation switches to all snow with a strong cold frontal passage Friday evening. A light glaze and snowfall totals of one to three inches will be possible. Localized higher snowfall will be possible from the Bayfield Peninsula southwest toward Cloverland, Poplar, Wentworth, and possibly to Foxboro, and also in the Hurley, Gile, and Pence area of northern Iron County. Strong northwest winds will develop late Friday evening and cause blowing snow and reduced visibility to a half mile or less. A Winter Weather Advisory may be necessary late Friday into Friday night. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Goliad, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria; Webb AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue over inland portions of the Coastal Bend into the Brush Country of South Texas through mid morning. The visibilities will range from 1 to 3 miles with a few locations seeing visibilities down to a half of a mile at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Isle, Western Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 06:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Franklin Localized Damaging Winds Possible There have been three reports of trees down in and around the St Albans area with diameters suggesting the possibility of stronger localized wind gusts. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible along the lakeshore especially for portions of western Franklin County. Caution should be exercised if heading out with potential for trees or powerlines across roadways.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Western Skagit County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Harlan, Letcher, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Letcher; Pike Stronger Wind Gusts Generally Diminishing After Dawn Southwest winds will gust to between 30 and 40 mph across the ridges in counties along the Virginia border through dawn this morning. Locally higher gusts between 40 and 50 mph are possible above 2500 feet. The winds will remain gusty through the day, but gradually diminishing in strength. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Also, a few tree limbs could be blown down with isolated power outages possible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Madison; Montgomery; Preble; Warren GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING A cold front will move across the area this morning. As this front moves through, winds will shift to the west northwest and strengthen. Gusts to around 40 mph are expected along with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph. The strongest winds will only occur for an hour or so and then gradually decrease. Use extra caution if traveling, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING A cold front will move across the area this morning. As this front moves through, winds will shift to the west northwest and strengthen. Gusts to around 40 mph are expected along with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph. The strongest winds will only occur for an hour or so and then gradually decrease. Use extra caution if traveling, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Snow Squall Warning issued for Silver Bow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Silver Bow The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Silver Bow County in west central Montana * Until 515 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Basin to near Divide, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and trained spotter. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include I-15 south of Butte, I-90 Homestake Pass and Divide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Gazelle to Weed. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds will increase this morning and peak late this morning or early afternoon. Winds will be strongest near Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Alger, Luce by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Alger; Luce LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding and erosion expected with waves of 15 to 20 feet. * WHERE...Alger and Luce Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 02:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 8 inches, heaviest east of the Dalton Highway, and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to power lines.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria; Webb DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of South Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; North Central Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
