Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
France 24
Forty years after Falklands War, wounds still run deep
Located in a far-flung corner of the south Atlantic, the Islas Malvinas, or Falkland Islands, are at the heart of an age-old rift between Argentina and the UK. Back in 1982, this escalated into a ten-week war between the two countries. Four decades on, Argentina's defeat against the British remains a gaping wound for the South American nation. More than eight out of ten Argentinians say their government should continue to claim sovereignty over the islands. FRANCE 24's Éléonore Vanel, Nicolas Flon and Flavian Charuel report.
France 24
Exiled Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law reacts to protests in China
Cities across China have rolled back some Covid-19 restrictions, requiring less testing and allowing people to isolate at home instead of in quarantine centres. The authorities have been careful not to send any signal that the relaxing of rules were in any way a response to rare displays of public discontent. For more, we speak to Nathan Law, a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist who was a prominent student leader during the 2014 Umbrella Movement and now lives in exile in London.
France 24
'Farmgate' scandal threatens presidency of South Africa's Ramaphosa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been under mounting pressure since an inquiry found evidence he may have committed serious misconduct in relation to a large amount of cash found at his game farm after a robbery. Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing. But the inquiry's findings could not have come...
France 24
False promises and shady agents: How universities in Northern Cyprus are swindling African students
Dreaming of a European diploma, and of eventually working in the European Union, many students – most of them African – spend thousands of dollars a year to study in universities in Northern Cyprus. Many of these students were reeled in by recruiters who get a hefty sum from these institutions. However, once the students actually get to Northern Cyprus, their dreams crumble. Some are barred from even entering the country. And things aren’t much better for those who do make it in, many of whom are surprised to learn that the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north is not actually considered part of the EU. Our Observers told us about the dubious methods employed by a system that values profit above all else.
France 24
Turkey’s operation against Kurds in Syria risks reviving IS group
Turkey is threatening to send group troops into northeastern Syria in retaliation for a deadly Istanbul bombing on November 13 that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attributes to the Syrian Kurdish YPG (Kurdish People’s Protection Unit). The group has strongly denied responsibility for the attack. However, Erdogan now plans to escalate the assault in the region, building on the air operation launched on November 20, in a move that experts say risks destabilising the region, and reviving the Islamic State (IS) group.
France 24
US confirms death of Islamic State Group leader
Islamic State (IS) militant leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed in an operation carried out by the rebel Free Syrian Army in mid-October in Syria's Daraa province, the US military said on Wednesday, another heavy blow to a group that once struck fear across the Middle East. No US...
France 24
Venezuela's indigenous Warao community hit hard by AIDS
The Warao people are Venezuela's second-largest indigenous group and live in the low-lying grasslands of the Orinoco Delta, in the east of the country. They have been hit particularly hard by an outbreak of HIV/AIDS. The severity of the situation came to light 15 years ago, when a group of doctors travelled to San Francisco de Guayos, one of the villages in the region. One 2013 study found a community where as many as 35 percent of men were infected with HIV. Many Warao villagers develop full-blown end-stage AIDS, since HIV positive people there struggle to access food and medicine due to shortages and stigma. Our correspondents report.
France 24
Nationalism in India: PM Narendra Modi on decolonisation mission
Just a few hours before the world learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, India was busy getting rid of traces of its British colonial past. At the instigation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an avenue built by the British and originally called the "Kingsway" has been renamed "Kartavya Path", which means "path of duty" in Hindi. More recently, Modi inaugurated a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, a controversial Indian freedom fighter, at the same spot where a statue of King George V had stood until the 1960s. Beyond renaming monuments, a part of Indian society wants an apology from the British for the atrocities they committed, such as the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919. Our correspondents report.
France 24
2016 Grand Bassam beach resort attack trial opens in Ivory Coast
In tonight's edition: The trial opens in Ivory Coast over the 2016 jihadist attack at the Grand Bassam beach resort outside Abidjan. Also, hundreds protest in South Africa against the upcoming release of Janusz Walus, the man who murdered anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993. Finally, there's heartbreak for Tunisia at the World Cup in Qatar. The Carthage Eagles enjoy a hugely symbolic win over world champions France but miss out on a spot in the knockout stages.
France 24
Macron slams US subsidies as 'super aggressive' towards French companies
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed US lawmakers from both political parties on Wednesday and pushed back over new American subsidies that are riling European leaders, according to a participant in a closed-door meeting. Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the United States since taking...
France 24
World Aids Day: Despite free treatment, India battles rising case numbers
Since 2004 India has been providing free treatment to 1.5 million HIV-infected patients, yet cases are rising. According to the Indian government, there are now an estimated 2.4 million people living with HIV in the country. FRANCE 24 reports. Yet this figure is likely inaccurate as identifying people who are...
France 24
Live: Russia will ‘not accept’ price cap on oil exports, Kremlin warns
The Kremlin on Saturday said it would not accept a price cap on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia. The agreement caps Russian seaborne crude oil at $60 per barrel and is aimed at limiting Moscow’s funds for the Ukraine war. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
I took my Irish partner to the Midwest for the first time. Here are 15 things that surprised him most about where I grew up.
After three years together, I brought my fiancé home to meet my family in the Midwest for the first time. Here's what he noticed on our road trip.
France 24
President urges Iranians to thwart 'enemy' on visit to Kurdistan protest hub
The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests that erupted when Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died in custody on September 16 after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country's dress code for women. It accuses its sworn enemy the United States and its allies, including...
France 24
The cost of zero Covid: Protests highlight economic toll of China's restrictions
As widespread protests break out across China, we take a closer look at the impact of the zero-Covid policy on workers, businesses and the economy, by speaking to Professor Chang-Tai Hsieh of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. "There is no question that this has been an unmitigated economic disaster. The growth is down to levels that we haven't seen in decades," he told us.
France 24
UNESCO honours Tunisian spice Harissa with cultural heritage status
UNESCO on Thursday added Tunisia's spicy national condiment Harissa to its list of intangible cultural heritage, saying it was part of the North African country's identity. The United Nations' cultural agency is meeting in Morocco to examine proposals for its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which aims to protect cultural traditions, practices and knowledge.
France 24
China eases Covid-19 restrictions in wake of country-wide protests
China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near record highs, after anger over the world's toughest curbs fuelled protests across the country. Several cities in the world's second-largest economy, while still reporting new infections, are...
France 24
Funny old world: The week's offbeat news
Austrian tourist board bosses pulled a television ad lauding the open-mindedness of the Tyrol region when the local reaction proved the exact opposite. The paean to the beautiful alpine province -- "Come as you are -- in Tyrol everybody is welcome" -- was judged an "affront to Tyrolean farmers" because it featured -- horror of horrors -- the hipster elixir oat milk.
