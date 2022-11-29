ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Singleton Big Ten's top freshman, even if he's probably not Lions' best

ALTOONA, Pa. -- Nicholas Singleton was going to win the award. No doubt. He had to. So, it was no surprise the Penn State running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Tuesday. Singleton was very much a deserving winner -- an electrifying running back who has the stats and big plays to warrant such an award.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Colonials open Horizon schedule by stunning Wright State in blowout

Robert Morris opened Horizon League play with a fantastic showing Thursday night on the road against one of the conference's projected upper-echelon teams. The Colonials clobbered Wright State, 80-59, turning things on late in the first half and then cruising over the final 20 minutes in Fairborn, Ohio. Robert Morris was picked to finish eighth in the Horizon League, while Wright State was picked third and garnered three first-place votes in the preseason poll.
FAIRBORN, OH

