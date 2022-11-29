Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
Phys.org
'Sand is like gold.' The pricey race to restore Florida beaches before the next hurricane
Florida's sandy beaches aren't just beautiful and one of the biggest money-makers in the state's tourism-based economy. They're also the first line of defense against storm surge flooding during hurricanes. Now, after hits on both coasts during the 2022 hurricane season that ended Wednesday, those beaches are in desperate need...
Phys.org
An easy way for dairy farmers to reduce their climate impact
Adding even a small amount of biochar—a charcoal-like material produced by burning organic matter—to a dairy's manure-composting process reduces methane emissions by 84%, a recent study by UC Merced researchers shows. The dairy industry is one of the main sources of methane in California, making up 50% of...
Phys.org
Bird flu has killed thousands of Florida's wild birds this year. Is it here to stay?
It was the morning of Jan. 22 when the fears of Florida wildlife biologists became reality. Reports of a highly infectious new bird flu strain had been confirmed a month prior in Canada, the launching pad for several migratory bird species that make their way to Florida. Biologists had been watching with anxious anticipation as birds wandered closer.
Comments / 0