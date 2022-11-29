Last season the STMA Knights reached the state championship game in AAAA, and this year they are ranked #3 in the state. Many other Wright County teams are also getting their season’s under way this week, and below is a quick look at all nine Wright County Area teams. AM1360 KRWC will once again be your home for the best Wright County Area basketball action through out the winter and spring, including Sections and State Tournament. You can go to krwc1360.com for a complete winter sports schedule. Good luck to all the teams this year, and let’s get it started. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO