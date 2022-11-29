Read full article on original website
MFB President Dan Glessing Looks Ahead to Next MN Legislative Session
A Wright County man who heads up the Minnesota Farm Bureau is looking ahead to the next Minnesota legislative session. MFB President Dan Glessing, a dairy producer from rural Waverly, says more affordable health insurance and health care are among his organization’s top priorities. Glessing says that also includes mental health resources.
Dig Out – Clean Up Continues After Stronger Than Expected Winter Snow System
Wright County residents continue to dig out and clean-up after snow fell in the area from the early morning to mid-afternoon hours on Tuesday. The winter weather system featured a wider band of snow than expected, resulting in multiple inches of snow for most of Wright County. Driving was tricky...
Gloria LaFave
Age 78 formerly of rural Buffalo, passed away November 30th at the Good Samaritan Home in Howard Lake. Funeral services for Gloria LaFave will be held on Thursday, December 8th at 1 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be at the St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Frances L. Truenow
Age 92 of Annandale, passed away December 1st at the Annandale Care Center. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the church. Funeral Services for Frances Truenow will be held Tuesday, December 6th at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Annandale. Burial will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Fairhaven Township. Arrangements with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Funeral webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
2022 Wright County Area Girls Basketball Preview
Last season the STMA Knights reached the state championship game in AAAA, and this year they are ranked #3 in the state. Many other Wright County teams are also getting their season’s under way this week, and below is a quick look at all nine Wright County Area teams. AM1360 KRWC will once again be your home for the best Wright County Area basketball action through out the winter and spring, including Sections and State Tournament. You can go to krwc1360.com for a complete winter sports schedule. Good luck to all the teams this year, and let’s get it started. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
Elaine M. Manke
Age 83 of Annandale, passed away November 30th at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 6 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale, with prayer service at 3 PM. Further visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at the church. Mass of Christian burial for Elaine Manke will be held Monday, December 5th at 10:30 AM at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Funeral webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
