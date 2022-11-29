Notwithstanding the ongoing war in Ukraine, Moscow and Beijing are keeping up the pressure on U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific. On Wednesday morning, Russian Tupolev-95 long-range bombers and Chinese H-6 bombers, along with Russian Su-35 fighters, carried out joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea following which Japan and South Korea scrambled their fighter jets.

2 DAYS AGO