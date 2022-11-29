Read full article on original website
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
International Business Times
U.S. Urges Caution On Low-quoted Russian Oil Prices As EU Debates Price Cap
The Biden administration broke its silence on Wednesday on European Union deliberations over a $65-70 per barrel Russian oil price cap on Wednesday, warning far-lower prices cited for some Russian Urals crude shipments should be approached with caution. A U.S. official told Reuters that recently quoted Urals prices in the...
International Business Times
Airbus Wary Of Squeezing Out Suppliers As Tops Hiring Target
Airbus, struggling to meet resurgent jet demand in the face of crumbling supply chains and labour shortages, has exceeded this year's hiring targets but is wary of crowding out its own critical suppliers in the race to populate factories. Airbus recruited "much more" than the 6,000 people required in its...
International Business Times
China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon
New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
International Business Times
Asian Stocks Join Global Rally And Dollar Drops On Fed Rate Joy
Asian stocks extended a global rally Thursday and the dollar fell after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell flagged a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes and China opened the way for a softer approach to fighting Covid. A growing sense of hope that months of sharp monetary tightening...
International Business Times
Exclusive-China's Top Banks To Issue Offshore Loans To Help Developers Repay Debt -sources
China has ordered its top four state-owned banks to issue offshore loans to help developers repay overseas debt, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in Beijing's latest support measure for the cash-starved property sector. The regulators have given the banks 'window guidance', or verbal orders that leave...
International Business Times
Samurai Spirit: Japan Explodes With World Cup Joy
As the final whistle blew on Japan's shock victory over Spain, thrilled fans flooded onto Tokyo's Shibuya Scramble crossing to celebrate a win few had dared to dream of. "Japan, bravo! Japan, bravo!", they cheered after the 2-1 victory, singing the popular "Vamos Nippon" football chant and waving the country's flag.
International Business Times
China, Russia Keep Up Pressure On US Allies; Fly Warplanes Into Sea Of Japan
Notwithstanding the ongoing war in Ukraine, Moscow and Beijing are keeping up the pressure on U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific. On Wednesday morning, Russian Tupolev-95 long-range bombers and Chinese H-6 bombers, along with Russian Su-35 fighters, carried out joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea following which Japan and South Korea scrambled their fighter jets.
