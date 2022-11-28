(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says. The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO