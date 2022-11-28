Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Missouri fourth in nation in executions, despite Parson clemency efforts
JEFFERSON CITY — Research from a national advocacy organization on the death penalty gives Missouri the fourth highest execution rates, based on population, in the country, behind only Oklahoma, Texas, and Delaware. Though the data is not entirely up to date, notedly not including the most recent execution of...
KFVS12
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
How many people are on death row in Missouri?
MISSOURI — More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
MO Rep. Richey pre-files bill to make MSHSAA employees mandatory reporters
A KSHB 41 I-Team investigation prompted a Missouri state rep to pre-file a bill Thursday that would make Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) employees mandatory reporters.
kcur.org
Bobby Bostic embraces freedom in Missouri — and the judge who sentenced him to 241 years
On November 9, Bobby Bostic walked out of the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City. Wearing a brand-new blue suit, he approached a crowd of cheering family members and supporters — but the first person he embraced was retired judge Evelyn Baker. “It was a surreal moment. When you...
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers file new legislation for 2023 session
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers in Jefferson City on Thursday began filing bills ahead of the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session. December 1 is traditionally the first day to announce pre-filed bills. Lawmakers will file hundreds of them. Republican State Representative Hannah Kelly of Wright County did not file any bills...
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
Missouri K9 Cop James Stops Suspect Packing 170 Pounds of Meth
If you're gonna try to bring a big bunch of meth into Missouri, you better not attempt it anywhere near K9 cop James. He's a good boy that just stopped a suspect who allegedly had planned to deliver 170 pounds of meth. Those packages will now not be delivered. The...
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
Missouri seeks tattoo artist for $43K annually to start prison apprenticeship program
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says. The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
bocojo.com
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Makes Announcement
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri...
Amendment 3 marijuana expungements start next week
Convictions for marijuana possession and paraphernalia will begin to be expunged next Thursday. The post Amendment 3 marijuana expungements start next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Lawsuit raises several allegations of abuse at Missouri Military Academy
MEXICO — Update: this story has been updated to include a statement from the Missouri Military Academy. A lawsuit brought against the Missouri Military Academy alleges school officials did not intervene on several allegations of abuse toward a student, resulting in the student's attempted suicide. The plaintiff, a minor...
Missouri Secretary of State pushes to stop same-sex marriage act
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft sent a letter to Sen. Roy Blunt pushing him to reverse his vote and stop the Respect for Marriage Act.
Was The Band on The Andy Griffith Show Really from Missouri? Yep
If you're a fan of classic television, there's a famous show with a direct Missouri connection you might not be aware of. Did you know the bluegrass band featured on many episodes of The Andy Griffith Show was really from Missouri? It's true and they're still around today. The Andy...
Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive
Study finds Missouri is the 4th most dangerous state for drivers
Missouri officials discussing ways to prevent personal property tax spikes
MISSOURI, USA — If you live in Missouri and you've got a car, then you're likely feeling a bigger strain on your bank account. Kevin McCauley is paying about $124 more in personal property taxes for the three cars he had last year. Count the car he recently replaced with a newer one, his bill went up by about $1,100.
2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
Comments / 0