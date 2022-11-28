ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

krcgtv.com

Missouri fourth in nation in executions, despite Parson clemency efforts

JEFFERSON CITY — Research from a national advocacy organization on the death penalty gives Missouri the fourth highest execution rates, based on population, in the country, behind only Oklahoma, Texas, and Delaware. Though the data is not entirely up to date, notedly not including the most recent execution of...
FOX2Now

How many people are on death row in Missouri?

MISSOURI — More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
mycouriertribune.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
KYTV

Missouri lawmakers file new legislation for 2023 session

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers in Jefferson City on Thursday began filing bills ahead of the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session. December 1 is traditionally the first day to announce pre-filed bills. Lawmakers will file hundreds of them. Republican State Representative Hannah Kelly of Wright County did not file any bills...
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
The Center Square

Missouri seeks tattoo artist for $43K annually to start prison apprenticeship program

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says. The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
bocojo.com

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Makes Announcement

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri...
krcgtv.com

Lawsuit raises several allegations of abuse at Missouri Military Academy

MEXICO — Update: this story has been updated to include a statement from the Missouri Military Academy. A lawsuit brought against the Missouri Military Academy alleges school officials did not intervene on several allegations of abuse toward a student, resulting in the student's attempted suicide. The plaintiff, a minor...
KSNT News

2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
