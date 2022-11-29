ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Luka Doncic: Time, TV channel, live stream for Warriors vs. Mavs Tuesday game

By Gilbert McGregor
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
How long is Brandon Ingram out? Toe injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans forward

While it's still early in the season, injuries have already plagued the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram, who has already missed time due to the NBA's concussion protocols, has now been sidelined with a toe injury. Ingram's latest setback comes as New Orleans had just welcomed Zion Williamson back into the lineup while C.J. McCollum had been placed into the NBA's Health and Safety protocols.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
How much has Luka Doncic improved on defense? What stats, eye test tell us about Mavericks star's performance

One of the lasting images of the 2022 NBA Playoffs is Luka Doncic mercilessly being called up in pick-and-rolls over and over again as teams targeted him on defense. "There's no secret. They're going to put him in every single pick-and-roll," Jason Kidd told reporters midway through the Mavericks' second-round series against the Suns. "They did the same thing with Dirk [Nowitzki], until Dirk participated and stood up for himself."
Jerry Jones 'respects' LeBron James after Lakers star criticizes coverage of Cowboys owner in desegregation photo

While LeBron James seems to be done with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, the Dallas owner won't let it stop him from heaping praise on the NBA icon. A photo showing Jones present during a protest against segregation when he was 14 years old was brought back under the spotlight on Wednesday by James, who asked reporters why they were asking him questions about Kyrie Irving rather than Jones.
DALLAS, TX
Lakers trade rumors: Los Angeles had 'internal discussions' about Russell Westbrook for Bulls' DeMar DeRozan package

The Lakers' patience to find the ideal trade to move Russell Westbrook could pay off in the near future. While he is finding his footing as a reserve in his second year in LA, Westbrook and his expiring $47 million contract remain at the center of trade rumors, which have linked him to the Pacers, Spurs and Hornets. As mentioned on ESPN's Zach Lowe's "Lowe Post" podcast, members of the Lakers brass have had preliminary discussions about the idea of sending Westbrook to the Bulls in exchange for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, but nothing has come close to materializing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Here comes Zion Williamson: Why a healthy Pelicans star will elevate team to contender status

If Wednesday night against the Raptors was any indication, Zion Williamson is back, and that's a scary sight for the rest of the Western Conference. The Pelicans were a popular sleeper pick for a breakout year entering the 2022-23 season. The return of Williamson — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and arguably the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James at the time — played a major role in those wishful projections.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bills vs. Patriots in Week 13

Week 13 of the NFL season will feature a divisional showdown to kick off the week on "Thursday Night Football," as the Patriots host the Bills in Foxborough. It's a game occurring at a point in the season where every game has major ramifications, particularly for the Bills, who find themselves in the middle of a battle with the surprising Dolphins and Jets for first in the AFC East.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Cowboys-Colts Showdown contests — Monopolizing the Cowboys with Prescott, Pollard & Elliott

Dak Prescott and the 8-3 Cowboys look to continue their strong recent run this weekend as they host the 4-7-1 Colts behind interim coach Jeff Saturday. Dallas enters the weekend as whopping double-digit home favorites, and we admittedly won't be touching the 10.5-point spread with a 10.5-foot pole. But we will, however, be building a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this game, looking to bring in some much-needed cash ahead of the holiday season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vikings vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13

The NFC North-leading Vikings look to extend their division lead in Week 13 when they welcome in the 7-4 Jets in a cross-conference bout (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS). Minnesota enters Week 13 coming off a 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving, New York scored a 31-10 home win over the Bears last week in Mike White's first start of 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

