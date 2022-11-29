Read full article on original website
Toni Kroos slams Germany for early World Cup exit
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has criticised the German national team for failing to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for a second tournament running.
Luis Suarez in tears on Uruguay bench after late World Cup elimination
Luis Suarez cries on the Uruguay bench after being eliminated from the World Cup.
What happens if a World Cup knockout game ends in a draw?
How extra time and penalties will come into play at the 2022 World Cup.
Gareth Southgate calls England team meeting ahead of World Cup last 16
Gareth Southgate called an England meeting to stress the importance of high standards in the World Cup knockout stages.
Brazil team doctor offers update on Neymar ahead of World Cup knockout stages
Brazil's team doctor reveals the latest on Neymar's fitness ahead of the World Cup last 16.
Twitter reacts as South Korea knock Uruguay out of the World Cup
Twitter reacts to a mental final matchday in the 2022 World Cup Group H, as South Korea take all the headlines
Twitter reacts as Germany crash out of World Cup
Twitter reacts as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup.
Netherlands vs United States - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Netherlands' World Cup round of 16 tie against the United States, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Mexican national team players react to World Cup elimination
Mexican national team figures have taken to social media to apologize to fans following their elimination from the 2022 World Cup.
Brazil: Two stars ruled out for remainder of World Cup through injury
Both Gabriel Jesus and Alex Sandro are expected to miss the remainder of the World Cup.
Declan Rice reveals why England should be feared at the World Cup
Declan Rice says there's no reason for other countries not to fear England at the World Cup.
Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina reaching World Cup knockouts
Lionel Messi speaks after Argentina qualify for World Cup last 16 by beating Poland.
Costa Rica 2-4 Germany: Player ratings as Hansi Flick's side exit the World Cup
Match report & player ratings from Costa Rica 2-4 Germany at the World Cup.
Jaime Ordiales 'embarrassed' following Mexico's World Cup elimination
Mexican national teams sporting director Jaime Ordiales admitted he feels a “professional embarrassment,” following El Tri’s elimination from the group stage.
Cesar Azpilicueta responds to claims Spain tried to eliminate Germany with Japan loss
Cesar Azpilicueta insists Spain were fully focused and committed against Japan.
2022 World Cup forward power rankings: Matchday 3
90min's power rankings for forwards in matchday three of the 2022 World Cup.
Real Madrid set conditions for potential Kylian Mbappe deal
Real Madrid have decided the conditions Kylian Mbappe would have to meet if he wanted to join the club.
Mauricio Pochettino reveals he made several attempts to sign Son Heung-min
Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he tried to buy Son Heung-min twice before the South Korean made the move to Tottenham in 2015.
Have South Korea reached the World Cup last 16 before?
South Korea's best finishes at the World Cup. Son Heung-min's side have qualified for the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
Man Utd supporters groups list demands for potential buyers
Man Utd fan groups have come together to detail demands to prospective buyers of the club.
