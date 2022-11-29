ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

Newsmaker: Marshfield man pushes lost item recovery 'to the limit' with metal detecting

By Joel Barnes, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXnza_0jQqL6eq00

NAME : Lou Asci

AGE : 60

HOMETOWN : Marshfield

IN THE NEWS : Asci's popularity grew this summer when he received national attention for finding an engagement ring lost at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire.

NOW YOU KNOW: In addition to finding personal belongings, Asci has explored farm fields in Duxbury to find Civil War and Revolutionary War items including pieces of muskets, musket balls, buttons and old heel plates from soldiers.

HIS STORY: If something is lost, then Marshfield native Lou Asci will do everything he can to find it.

Equipped with a metal detector and a digger, Asci has spent the last five years on a mission to recover lost items for people in his hometown and beyond. After receiving the metal detector as a gift from his kids, what started out as a hobby quickly turned into something he loves, Asci said.

Together with his longtime friend Mike Chorzewski, the pair find people online who have reported lost items and want to get them back. Chorzewski serves as the dispatcher for finding and assigning search missions. He browses Facebook looking for lost item posts and then dishes the information to his treasure-hunting friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRGOC_0jQqL6eq00

Chorzewski has been metal detecting for about three years and still considers himself a beginner. He said he admires what Asci has been able to accomplish, and how seriously he takes each search.

"He knows the sound, he knows where to look," Chorzewski said. "In the dark he can do it, I know he could."

Asci and Chorzewski met with a Patriot Ledger reporter on a brisk November day at Rexhame Beach in Marshfield, where Asci recalled a time when he helped a woman find an expensive ring at the same beach.

Newsmaker: Lifelong Hingham resident marks 40 years as crossing guard

An 'unthinkable morning': 1 dead, 16 injured after car crashes into Apple store in Hingham

During the search, he said he had a feeling that no one else was looking in the right place. He saw other people searching in the sand and up on the beach, but the woman said she lost it while she was in the water.

“I was the only guy there that went in the water," he said.

The metal detector Asci uses can be submerged underwater. It sends out a signal from the coil to the ground and, when it hits metal, the signal is sent back up and makes a noise. At low tide, Asci went to the area where the woman said she lost her ring and, after a while, he went out even deeper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9JCJ_0jQqL6eq00

“That’s when I got the hit,” he said. “I looked at it, and the diamonds were flashing back at me in my headlamp.”

By the time he found the ring, it was already dark. He had been working all day.

“It took me over a month to find it,” he said. “I don’t know whether it was to prove it to myself or just to get it back to her, but it was important to me. I have my limits and everything, but I like to push it to the limit, and I didn’t feel like giving up.”

'This will be our Super Bowl': Plimoth Patuxet chef prepares all the Thanksgiving fixings

Happy Thanksgiving: Quincy boy hopes to gain independence, speech skills with new service dog Faith

Asci was the subject of national attention this summer after he recovered a wedding ring that fell into the ocean in Hampton, New Hampshire. He took three separate trips to the beach and found it eight days after its owner posted a plea on Facebook.

“We’ve all been there, we’ve all lost something and it’s a horrible thing,” Asci said. “The anguish that she had, this was something very special to her and I just figured this is something I can do, I can do this.”

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Joel Barnes at jkbarnes@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Newsmaker: Marshfield man pushes lost item recovery 'to the limit' with metal detecting

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Marshfield double homicide: What we know so far

Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth remains at large and is wanted in connection to the crime. Police are still searching for the man who allegedly killed a Marshfield couple in their home sometime over the past week. Officials believe Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth is responsible for the grisly double...
MARSHFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
codebluehmhs.org

Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA

November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
HINGHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Charges elevated in armed bank robbery

An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
EDGARTOWN, MA
southarkansassun.com

Famous Motorcyclist Philip Keyes of Acton Cause of Death

Philip Keyes was a famous motorcyclist. He was born on 4 November 1958 in Norfolk and then he grew up in Concord, MA. He was a caring father of two children and fully devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 33 years and an obedient son of his parents. Philip loved to travel and love the beauty of nature. He was a cool and adventurous man. He served as New England Mountain Bike Association’s Executive Director for 26 years. Through Philip, he grows the NEMBA into one of the largest mountain bike groups in the whole nation.
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
WHITMAN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
MARSHFIELD, MA
Boston

Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes

“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Marshfield Wednesday morning. Multiple local and state cruisers were seen parked in a neighborhood on Gotham Hill Drive. Several officers were also seen walking around with flashlights. Police appeared to be focusing on one residence in particular, going up and...
MARSHFIELD, MA
Boston

4 North End rentals around or below the typical price

The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Woman’s Relatable ‘Tell Me You’re Portuguese Without Telling Me You’re Portuguese’ TikTok

Tell me you're Portuguese without telling me you're Portuguese should be a trend, especially here on the SouthCoast. From the good ol' town of Dartmouth comes a TikTok that is highly relatable if you've ever grown up in a Portuguese household. Stephanie Pimental of New Bedford has strong roots tied to the Portuguese heritage as her parents are both from St. Miguel in the Azores. Specifically from the town of Faial da Terra.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
a-z-animals.com

9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor

EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy