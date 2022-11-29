To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. On the episode of CBS sitcom “Here’s Lucy” in 1969 titled “Lucy Meets Johnny Carson,“ Lucy (Lucille Ball) was an audience member at “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon and managed to make a big splash…The most widely remembered episode of ABC sitcom “The Odd Couple” aired in 1972 when Felix (Tony Randall) and Oscar (Jack Klugman) appeared on “Password.” The game’s host Allen Ludden and his wife Betty White guest starred…Premium cable outlet The Movie Channel launched in 1979… “Spencer,” the teen sitcom starring Chad Lowe, debuted on NBC in 1984. Lowe left the series after six episodes and the show was retooled and re-titled “Under One Roof” with Ross Harris in the spring of 1985. It aired with Harris for only seven more episodes…”Cagney & Lacey” became the first U.S. network drama in TV history to mention the word ‘condom’ in 1986…Also on CBS in 1986 was the debut of family sitcom “The Cavanaughs” starring Barnard Hughes and Christine Ebersole. It ran for two 13-episode seasons. The second season aired solely in the summers of 1988 and 1989…News coverage flooded the airwaves in 1992 as that “Long Island Lolita,” Amy Fisher, was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in jail in New York for shooting Mary Jo Buttafuoco. She ultimately served 7 years behind bars…Also in 1992, “Frosty Returns,” the animated sequel to 1969’s “Frosty the Snowman” debuted on CBS. John Goodman voiced Frosty; Jonathan Winters was its narrator…The Game Show Network (now GSN) launched in 1994 with “What’s My Line?” as its first classic series…Tom Brokaw made his final appearance on the “NBC Nightly News” in 2004…Also in 2004 was the premiere of competition series “Project Runway,” hosted by Heidi Klum, on Bravo. A planned move to Lifetime for a sixth season in November 2008 was delayed until August 2009 following a break-of-contract lawsuit from Bravo’s parent company, NBC Universal.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO