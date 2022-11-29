ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blame it on the rain: This stylish Asian restaurant in Wynwood is closed for repairs

By Connie Ogle
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Thanks to severe weather in Miami, one of Wynwood’s most popular and trendy Asian-inspired restaurants is closed — for now.

The seemingly always-packed and ever-stylish Kyu — pronounced “cue,” as in “barbecue” — has announced that it is undergoing “major repairs” and won’t be open for the busy winter tourist season.

In a statement, the brand’s spokesperson said that repairs originally reported as “renovations” on Instagram were bigger than expected. The damage was due to heavy rain.

“As a result of unexpected damage from heavy storms earlier this fall, KYU Miami will be temporarily closed for major repairs,” the announcement said. “The KYU family thanks the Wynwood and Miami communities for their support over the years, and we can’t wait to serve you soon.”

The note went on to estimate a reopening next year: “We will be back & better than ever in Spring 2023 firing up your wood-fired favorites, but in the meantime, come visit us at our NoHo location in New York and follow along @kyumiami for updates. ThanKyu.”

The whole restaurant will be renovated, but two areas of special interest are the bar area and the furniture, both of which will be getting a major facelift.

The restaurant, at 251 NW 25th St., just around the corner from Wynwood Walls, is famous for its wood-fire grilled meats, as well as Korean fried chicken and soft shell crab bao buns. Created by Chef Michael Lewis and his partner Steven Haigh in 2016, Kyu was named a James Beard award semifinalist for best new restaurant in 2017.

In 2021, Kyu was purchased by the Reuben family, headed by brothers David and Simon, which announced plans to take the concept global. Kyu NY opened in April of 2022.

Kyu’s soft shell crab buns are among the restaurant’s most popular dishes.

Miami Herald

