Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Mammoth problem found with extinction timeline
Precisely when mammoths went extinct has fascinated paleontologists for generations, perhaps because their decline coincided with the arrival of people to North and South America. So it's only natural to wonder if humans contributed to the extinction of these enormous beasts of the ice age more than 10,000 years ago.
Phys.org
Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say
Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
Phys.org
New clues about how carbon dioxide affects bumble bee reproduction
While a beekeeper puffing clouds of carbon dioxide into a hive to calm the insects is a familiar image to many, less is known about its other effects on bees. A recent study revealed clues about how the chemical compound affects bee physiology, including reproduction. The research team, led by...
Phys.org
Integrated platform promises to accelerate drug discovery process
Many successful drugs have their origins in natural sources such as plants, fungi, and bacteria, but screening natural products to identify potential drugs remains a difficult undertaking. A new approach using molecular biology, analytical chemistry, and bioinformatics to integrate information from different screening platforms addresses some of the biggest challenges...
Phys.org
Researchers discover what causes some icicles to form with ripples
Experimental physicists at the University of Toronto are closer to understanding why some icicles form with ripples up and down their outsides, while others form with smooth, slick, even surfaces. By growing icicles from water samples with different contaminants like sodium chloride (salt), dextrose (sugar) and fluorescent dye, the researchers...
Phys.org
Findings from 2,000-year-old Uluburun shipwreck reveal complex trade network
More than 2,000 years before the Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic Ocean, another famous ship wrecked in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern shores of Uluburun—in present-day Turkey— carrying tons of rare metal. Since its discovery in 1982, scientists have been studying the contents of the Uluburun shipwreck to gain a better understanding of the people and political organizations that dominated the time period known as the Late.
Phys.org
Large terrestrial mammals are more vulnerable to acoustic impact of drones than to visual impact
Large terrestrial mammals are vulnerable to the acoustic sounds of drones, technological systems which are increasingly used to study the wildlife in open habitats such as the savanna and marshes. This is one of the conclusions revealed in a new study published in the journal Drones, which has been led...
Phys.org
Most distant detection of a black hole swallowing a star
Earlier this year, the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT) was alerted after an unusual source of visible light had been detected by a survey telescope. The VLT, together with other telescopes, was swiftly repositioned toward the source: a supermassive black hole in a distant galaxy that had devoured a star, expelling the leftovers in a jet. The VLT determined it to be the furthest example of such an event to have ever been observed. Because the jet is pointing almost towards us, this is also the first time it has been discovered with visible light, providing a new way of detecting these extreme events.
Phys.org
T. rex's fancy footwork owed to special ligaments, study finds
How did Tyrannosaurus rex catch its food? Looking at T. rex's fossilized skull, the answer may seem obvious: monstrous jaws and sharp teeth capable of delivering a multi-ton bite force. But tyrannosaurs did more than just use their heads to snag prey, according to a team of researchers including University...
Phys.org
Fossil discovery in storeroom cupboard shifts origin of modern lizard back 35 million years
A specimen retrieved from a cupboard in the Natural History Museum in London has shown that modern lizards originated in the Late Triassic and not the Middle Jurassic as previously thought. This fossilized relative of living lizards such as monitor lizards, gila monsters and slow worms was identified in a...
Phys.org
Why does lightning zigzag? At last, an answer to the mystery
Everyone has seen lightning and marveled at its power. But despite its frequency—about 8.6 million lightning strikes occur worldwide every day—why lightning proceeds in a series of steps from the thundercloud to the earth below has remained a mystery. There are a few textbooks on lightning, but none...
Phys.org
Automating the data analysis of X-ray diffraction studies on crystalline materials
Researchers at the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) in Japan have automated a complex and labor-intensive process for analyzing the results of X-ray diffraction studies, which are used to determine the structure of crystalline materials. The team described the development and application of their technique in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials: Methods.
Phys.org
New carbon nanotube-based foam promises superior protection against concussions
Developed by University of Wisconsin–Madison engineers, a lightweight, ultra-shock-absorbing foam could vastly improve helmets designed to protect people from strong blows. The new material exhibits 18 times higher specific energy absorption than the foam currently used in U.S. military combat helmet liners, as well as having much greater strength and stiffness, which could allow it to provide improved impact protection.
Phys.org
Swan River dolphins form 'bromances' to secure females, study finds
Murdoch University marine biologist Dr. Delphine Chabanne has discovered evidence of male alliance in Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, the first time such behavior has been recorded outside of Western Australia's famed Shark Bay. A Research Fellow at the Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Ecosystems at Murdoch's Harry Butler Institute, Dr. Chabanne has...
Phys.org
New research papers shed light on evaluating company values and alleviating tensions in corporate environments
Now more than ever, companies are called upon to address societal issues around poverty, sustainability, and racism. Organizations do this in a number of ways, including making their values and their mission more transparent as well as hiring CSR professionals—like sustainability officers, diversity leaders, and corporate philanthropists—to lead the way.
Phys.org
Sci-fi books for young readers often omit children of color from the future
While visiting an elementary school library in 2016 to count the fantasy books for a graduate class on fantasy literature, I noticed there were hardly any science fiction books for readers under 12. This discovery prompted me to spend the next five years researching the shortage of science fiction books for children in this age group.
Phys.org
Regional climate, kilometer-scale dynamical downscaling over the Tibetan Plateau
Known as the "Roof of the World," the Tibetan Plateau is tough to study for meteorological scientists, given its high altitude, steep terrain and harsh natural environments. Limitations and uncertainties of general observation tools spawned model simulations to obtain more comprehensive meteorological information. However, numerous studies have shown large biases...
Phys.org
Coronavirus drug target that could halt virus replication identified
Structural details of an attractive drug target in coronaviruses that could be used against SARS-CoV-2 and in future pandemics have been published by international teams co-led by UCL researchers. Two new studies published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences and eLife reveal pockets in an important piece of the...
Phys.org
New chip-scale laser isolator opens new research avenues in photonics
Lasers are transformational devices, but one technical challenge prevents them from being even more so. The light they emit can reflect back into the laser itself and destabilize or even disable it. At real-world scales, this challenge is solved by bulky devices that use magnetism to block the harmful reflections. At chip scale, however, where engineers hope lasers will one day transform computer circuitry, effective isolators have proved elusive.
Phys.org
54% of projects extracting clean energy minerals overlap with Indigenous lands, research reveals
Vast quantities of minerals are needed to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. Minerals and metals are essential for wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries for electric vehicles. But Indigenous peoples have raised concerns about more mining on their lands and territories. A new study led by authors...
Comments / 0