Findings from 2,000-year-old Uluburun shipwreck reveal complex trade network

More than 2,000 years before the Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic Ocean, another famous ship wrecked in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern shores of Uluburun—in present-day Turkey— carrying tons of rare metal. Since its discovery in 1982, scientists have been studying the contents of the Uluburun shipwreck to gain a better understanding of the people and political organizations that dominated the time period known as the Late.
Virtual tourists can teleport 600 million years to explore an ancient landscape

Fancy donning a VR headset and taking a journey through deep geological time? From today it's possible, with the launch of a 360-degree virtual tour of the 600-million-year-old Flinders Ranges in South Australia. One of Australia's most captivating landscapes can now be explored virtually, thanks to a University of South...
Low-income families in Scotland are facing soaring debt to public bodies

A new report written by Heriot-Watt University for Aberlour Children's Charity reveals that low-income families are facing high levels of debt to public bodies. The report shows that more than half of families (55%) with children in Scotland receiving Universal Credit are having their incomes reduced by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to pay off these debts.
Could the Netherlands crack the secret of language learning using this approach?

From the UK government's latest post-Brexit language-learning reforms to France's eternal debates over the supposed linguistic inadequacy of its youth, governments regularly scratch their heads over how to improve how languages are taught. While the Netherlands discussed a major reform of curriculum and examinations as early as 1968, the current...
Sustainability more important for young people than high wages, claims study

Young people would accept a lower salary for a job in a sustainable or socially oriented company. This is what a team led by Thomas Dohmen, professor at the Cluster of Excellence ECONtribute at the University of Bonn, has discovered. "We have empirically proven with our study that a company's...
Researchers suggest the climate crisis requires international minerals agreement

As the United States and other countries around the world begin to transition to utilizing green technologies on a larger scale, it will be necessary to have access to the minerals needed to build the infrastructure for those green technologies. Growing international tensions and geopolitical events, however, especially among the...
Ageism, sexism and racism still rife in labor market, study finds

Discrimination against older job applicants is compounded by gender and race, according to a new study showing that ageism is still rife in the U.K. labor market. The research, carried out by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and published in the journal Employee Relations, involved four simultaneous experiments where online job applications from fictitious candidates were made for real U.K. job vacancies in sales, restaurants and cafes.
Interactive map reveals hotels used for immigration detention in Australia

Australia first introduced Alternative Places of Detention (APODs) 20 years ago. Since then, hotels—including both major chains and independent operators—have been used as places of detention, including for people who have sought asylum. Yet, there is no publicly available list of APODs in current or previous use. To...
Ethnic community media can play a key role in a crisis, but it needs our support

The recent "Who Gets to Tell Australian Stories?" report on diversity in Australian newsrooms revealed some grim, but unsurprising figures. The report found most television news and current affairs presenters on major Australian free-to-air networks are Anglo-Celtic. So too were most senior network news editors. One part of this problem...
Swan River dolphins form 'bromances' to secure females, study finds

Murdoch University marine biologist Dr. Delphine Chabanne has discovered evidence of male alliance in Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, the first time such behavior has been recorded outside of Western Australia's famed Shark Bay. A Research Fellow at the Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Ecosystems at Murdoch's Harry Butler Institute, Dr. Chabanne has...
The good and the bad of COVID-19 response in multi-level governance

How did multi-level governance in Europe influence the overall effectiveness of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what was its impact? A recent study carried out as part of the PERISCOPE project analyzes the COVID-19 response of governance by different levels and highlights some best practices and aspects requiring improvement.

