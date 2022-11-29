Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Findings from 2,000-year-old Uluburun shipwreck reveal complex trade network
More than 2,000 years before the Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic Ocean, another famous ship wrecked in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern shores of Uluburun—in present-day Turkey— carrying tons of rare metal. Since its discovery in 1982, scientists have been studying the contents of the Uluburun shipwreck to gain a better understanding of the people and political organizations that dominated the time period known as the Late.
Phys.org
Virtual tourists can teleport 600 million years to explore an ancient landscape
Fancy donning a VR headset and taking a journey through deep geological time? From today it's possible, with the launch of a 360-degree virtual tour of the 600-million-year-old Flinders Ranges in South Australia. One of Australia's most captivating landscapes can now be explored virtually, thanks to a University of South...
Phys.org
Large terrestrial mammals are more vulnerable to acoustic impact of drones than to visual impact
Large terrestrial mammals are vulnerable to the acoustic sounds of drones, technological systems which are increasingly used to study the wildlife in open habitats such as the savanna and marshes. This is one of the conclusions revealed in a new study published in the journal Drones, which has been led...
Phys.org
'You have to beg for help': How the Australian welfare system pressures people to perform vulnerability
People who rely on welfare payments to survive are often required to repeatedly tell stories of their personal hardships. In a conditional welfare system, many must regularly attend compulsory appointments, job search training courses, and self-development and treatment programs simply to receive their payments. People in extreme hardship often tell...
Phys.org
Low-income families in Scotland are facing soaring debt to public bodies
A new report written by Heriot-Watt University for Aberlour Children's Charity reveals that low-income families are facing high levels of debt to public bodies. The report shows that more than half of families (55%) with children in Scotland receiving Universal Credit are having their incomes reduced by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to pay off these debts.
Phys.org
New research papers shed light on evaluating company values and alleviating tensions in corporate environments
Now more than ever, companies are called upon to address societal issues around poverty, sustainability, and racism. Organizations do this in a number of ways, including making their values and their mission more transparent as well as hiring CSR professionals—like sustainability officers, diversity leaders, and corporate philanthropists—to lead the way.
Phys.org
Could the Netherlands crack the secret of language learning using this approach?
From the UK government's latest post-Brexit language-learning reforms to France's eternal debates over the supposed linguistic inadequacy of its youth, governments regularly scratch their heads over how to improve how languages are taught. While the Netherlands discussed a major reform of curriculum and examinations as early as 1968, the current...
Phys.org
Sustainability more important for young people than high wages, claims study
Young people would accept a lower salary for a job in a sustainable or socially oriented company. This is what a team led by Thomas Dohmen, professor at the Cluster of Excellence ECONtribute at the University of Bonn, has discovered. "We have empirically proven with our study that a company's...
Phys.org
New tools to identify non-compliant business locations created to support regulation and enforcement
New tools to map the location of non-compliant businesses have been created following a report which found that hand car washes, nail bars, and other informal economy sectors are more likely to be found within specific types of neighborhoods. The Work, Informalization and Place Research Center (WIP) at Nottingham Trent...
Phys.org
Coastal property prices and climate risks are both soaring. We must pull our heads out of the sand
Australians' well-documented affinity with the sun, surf and sand continues to fuel coastal property market growth. This growth defies rising interest rates and growing evidence of the impacts of climate change on people living in vulnerable coastal locations. People in these areas are finding it harder to insure their properties...
Phys.org
Researchers suggest the climate crisis requires international minerals agreement
As the United States and other countries around the world begin to transition to utilizing green technologies on a larger scale, it will be necessary to have access to the minerals needed to build the infrastructure for those green technologies. Growing international tensions and geopolitical events, however, especially among the...
Phys.org
Fossil discovery in storeroom cupboard shifts origin of modern lizard back 35 million years
A specimen retrieved from a cupboard in the Natural History Museum in London has shown that modern lizards originated in the Late Triassic and not the Middle Jurassic as previously thought. This fossilized relative of living lizards such as monitor lizards, gila monsters and slow worms was identified in a...
Phys.org
Ageism, sexism and racism still rife in labor market, study finds
Discrimination against older job applicants is compounded by gender and race, according to a new study showing that ageism is still rife in the U.K. labor market. The research, carried out by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and published in the journal Employee Relations, involved four simultaneous experiments where online job applications from fictitious candidates were made for real U.K. job vacancies in sales, restaurants and cafes.
Phys.org
High-resolution modeling of aviation emissions reveals which airline routes in Norway pollute the most
Norwegian greenhouse gas emissions from air traffic are more than twice as high as the worldwide average. "Reducing emissions related to aviation in Norway is a priority in view of our net zero emissions goal," says Helene Muri, a climate researcher at NTNU. Norway's geography with its fjords and mountains...
Phys.org
Interactive map reveals hotels used for immigration detention in Australia
Australia first introduced Alternative Places of Detention (APODs) 20 years ago. Since then, hotels—including both major chains and independent operators—have been used as places of detention, including for people who have sought asylum. Yet, there is no publicly available list of APODs in current or previous use. To...
Phys.org
Ethnic community media can play a key role in a crisis, but it needs our support
The recent "Who Gets to Tell Australian Stories?" report on diversity in Australian newsrooms revealed some grim, but unsurprising figures. The report found most television news and current affairs presenters on major Australian free-to-air networks are Anglo-Celtic. So too were most senior network news editors. One part of this problem...
Phys.org
Swan River dolphins form 'bromances' to secure females, study finds
Murdoch University marine biologist Dr. Delphine Chabanne has discovered evidence of male alliance in Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, the first time such behavior has been recorded outside of Western Australia's famed Shark Bay. A Research Fellow at the Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Ecosystems at Murdoch's Harry Butler Institute, Dr. Chabanne has...
Prince and Princess of Wales begin Boston visit as royal scandal erupts
As Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Boston to show their support for the Earthshot Prize, the royal family is also dealing with a palace scandal. The pair issued a statement saying the apparently racist remarks from a former lady-in-waiting are "unacceptable."
Phys.org
The good and the bad of COVID-19 response in multi-level governance
How did multi-level governance in Europe influence the overall effectiveness of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what was its impact? A recent study carried out as part of the PERISCOPE project analyzes the COVID-19 response of governance by different levels and highlights some best practices and aspects requiring improvement.
