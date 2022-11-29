Read full article on original website
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
Saturday will see rain throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s. East winds will be 5 to 10 mph before switching to southwest winds in the afternoon. Saturday night will see continued rain. Lows will be in the upper 40s. South winds will be 10 to 20 mph.
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO. * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County. Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to...
TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Colorado and Wharton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow...
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior. Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions...
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
