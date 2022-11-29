ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations. of 4 to 10 inches over 48 hours. Locally higher amounts on. mountain tops. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Calif.'s most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles

Californians are accustomed to being battered by many of nature’s whims. Earthquakes, wildfires, droughts and floods are all regular visitors. Less familiar are volcanic eruptions like the one currently taking place at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa. But while that event feels worlds away, California’s own volcanoes are capable of violent fury — and have shown it off in recent memory. For 3 million years, Mount Lassen has bubbled and boiled beneath Earth’s surface. Rarely does it erupt, but in late May 1914 — 27,000 years after its last explosion — the beast awoke. Read more.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California supreme court tosses gang murder conspiracy case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the conspiracy-to-murder conviction of a gang member who used social media to applaud the killing of rivals during a San Diego gang war. “Being a cheerleader" isn't enough to show that Nicholas Hoskins conspired in the murders,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
SUSANVILLE, CA
SFGate

Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy