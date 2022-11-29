Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up 1 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will initially be between 6,000 to 8,000 feet Saturday, dropping to 4,000 to 6,000 feet by Sunday morning. Mountain travel impacts will mainly be at pass level today, but will become more extensive on Sunday as those snow levels lower.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches over 48 hours. Locally higher amounts on mountain tops. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible on high mountain passes.
