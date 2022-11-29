Effective: 2022-12-03 03:21:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations of two to four feet above 8,000 feet. Total snow accumulation of one to three feet between 7,000 and 8,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph along the crest and through canyons. * WHERE...The Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Tulare County, mainly above 7,000 feet. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO