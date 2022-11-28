Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now
OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. Better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 revenues, along with a few strategic agreements, are expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and concerns regarding overdependence on RAYALDEE persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
G-III Apparel (GIII) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
GIII - Free Report) is likely to report top-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 1, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,072 million, indicating a 5.6% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.
NASDAQ
Five Below (FIVE) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Five Below (FIVE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 107.14%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics, Petco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares dropped 19% after the cybersecurity provider said new revenue growth is weaker than expected. Otherwise, CrowdStrike beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its most recent quarterly results. Stifel downgraded the stock to hold from buy after the earnings report.
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2022
These high-quality dividend growth stocks are ranked in the top 50 of JUST Capital's Overall Rankings of America's largest publicly traded companies.
NASDAQ
Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Victoria's Secret (VSCO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 26.09%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: ENB,MKC,RY,MSFT,HPE
Enbridge announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per common share, payable on March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023. The declared dividend represents a 3.2% increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-eighth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2022 : SABR, NYCB, PBF, LUMN, FHN, T, AAPL, INTC, AQN, MSFT, LYFT, CMCSA
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.49 to 12,039.55. The total After hours volume is currently 291,755,581 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Sabre Corporation (SABR) is -0.11 at $6.00, with 31,352,480 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 85.71%...
NASDAQ
Elastic (ESTC) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
Elastic (ESTC) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A quarter ago, it was...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AA, NVDA, RKT
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 50,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 11,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
La-Z-Boy (LZB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
La-Z-Boy (LZB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.09%. A quarter ago,...
