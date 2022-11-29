Lester Smith is gatekeeper of the microphones at Abbey Road studios. He joined as a technical engineer in the early 70s; Paul McCartney was starting Wings, Pink Floyd would soon be in to record what would become one of the bestselling albums of all time, The Dark Side of the Moon, and the studio would later welcome a young Kate Bush. Throughout it all, Lester was in the technical room, learning how to engineer on EMI’s world-class recording equipment. He’s there to this day. Lester fell in love with microphones, and for decades has been developing and refining his skills in this corner of Abbey Road. These are the mics that have taken in the sounds – and spit – of the greatest singers in the world.

