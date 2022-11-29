ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
NME

Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk

Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
Rolling Stone

RM Takes Center Stage in Seoul During Solo NPR ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

BTS leader RM may be on his own during the promotional cycle for his newly released debut solo album Indigo, but the musician is doing his best to keep his surroundings familiar and consistent. For his first solo NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, RM performed from Seoul, South Korea, in front of an intricately detailed replica of the original Tiny Desk performance space. Joined by a four-piece backing band, which has aided in crafting the album since 2019, the rapper, born Kim Nam-joon, took center stage. RM opened his Tiny Desk set with a return to an early solo release,...
NME

Skillibeng teases new music: “The journey keeps going”

Skillibeng has teased new music on the way, while also giving a shout-out to his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above. The Jamaican rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 MOBO Awards, where he won Best Caribbean Music Act. When asked...
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
People

Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'

Irene Cara died in her Florida home this week, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed on Twitter Saturday Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and...
NME

The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’

The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
NME

Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps

Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga ‘Bloody Mary’ Makes Spotify Record 11 Years After Its Release

Lady Gaga's third studio album, "Born This Way", was released more than a decade ago, but it still continues to dominate music streaming platforms online. More recently, her song "Bloody Mary" gets a new record for daily streams. According to Chart Data, the song got its biggest streaming day of...
NME

Placebo postpone Newcastle show after Brian Molko loses voice

Placebo have postponed their show in Newcastle tonight (December 2) due to frontman Brian Molko losing his voice. The duo – completed by Stefan Olsdal – are currently out on a UK and Ireland headline tour in support of their eighth and most recent studio album, ‘Never Let Me Go’. They recently played gigs in London, Leicester and Leeds.
American Songwriter

Johnny Marr Talks Writing New Song for Upcoming Blondie Album

Johnny Marr says he’s adding another Blondie song to his list of penned works. In a conversation on The Line-Up With Shaun Keaveny podcast, the former Smiths guitarist revealed he has been working on a follow-up tune to “My Monster.” The song appeared on Blondie’s 2017 album, Pollinator.
NME

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
The Guardian

‘A band member got high and jumped on a forklift’: unsung heroes of the music industry share their secrets

Lester Smith is gatekeeper of the microphones at Abbey Road studios. He joined as a technical engineer in the early 70s; Paul McCartney was starting Wings, Pink Floyd would soon be in to record what would become one of the bestselling albums of all time, The Dark Side of the Moon, and the studio would later welcome a young Kate Bush. Throughout it all, Lester was in the technical room, learning how to engineer on EMI’s world-class recording equipment. He’s there to this day. Lester fell in love with microphones, and for decades has been developing and refining his skills in this corner of Abbey Road. These are the mics that have taken in the sounds – and spit – of the greatest singers in the world.
Pitchfork

The Cinematic Orchestra to Reissue Every Day for 20th Anniversary

The Cinematic Orchestra will reissue Every Day for the first time on March 24, 2023. The landmark Ninja Tune album will get a 3xLP release with new artwork and photography, along with four bonus tracks: “Oregon” and “Horizon” (featuring Niara Scarlett) from the original sessions, and “Semblance” and “Flite (Original Version),” which are coming to wax for the first time. Every Day (20th Anniversary Edition) also comes with liner notes from Gilles Peterson.
NME

Drake pushes New York City shows back to 2023, citing “production delays”

Drake has postponed his upcoming shows in New York City for a second time, with a statement from the promoter citing “production delays that are just out of our control”. The rapper had initially booked a single show, set to go down at the iconic Apollo Theater, for the night of Friday November 11. It was postponed the Monday prior (November 7) so that Drake could mourn the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff (who died on November 1), with that news being accompanied with the announcement of a second show.
