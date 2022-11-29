Read full article on original website
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
NME
Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk
Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
RM Takes Center Stage in Seoul During Solo NPR ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’
BTS leader RM may be on his own during the promotional cycle for his newly released debut solo album Indigo, but the musician is doing his best to keep his surroundings familiar and consistent. For his first solo NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, RM performed from Seoul, South Korea, in front of an intricately detailed replica of the original Tiny Desk performance space. Joined by a four-piece backing band, which has aided in crafting the album since 2019, the rapper, born Kim Nam-joon, took center stage. RM opened his Tiny Desk set with a return to an early solo release,...
guitar.com
Tchotchke talk the inspirational influence of Carol Kaye, and having a blast while recording their debut record with The Lemon Twigs
The best bands create whole worlds – full fictions that every aspect of their music holds up. With Tchotchke’s music the world is a nostalgic one – their tightly-written melodies and harmonies evoke vintage power-pop, and their grainy music videos paint a surreal, primary-coloured vintage alternate universe.
NME
Skillibeng teases new music: “The journey keeps going”
Skillibeng has teased new music on the way, while also giving a shout-out to his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above. The Jamaican rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 MOBO Awards, where he won Best Caribbean Music Act. When asked...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara died in her Florida home this week, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed on Twitter Saturday Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and...
Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement in neon green gown, Diana’s emerald choker
The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their Boston tour in style.
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
NME
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
NME
Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps
Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
musictimes.com
Lady Gaga ‘Bloody Mary’ Makes Spotify Record 11 Years After Its Release
Lady Gaga's third studio album, "Born This Way", was released more than a decade ago, but it still continues to dominate music streaming platforms online. More recently, her song "Bloody Mary" gets a new record for daily streams. According to Chart Data, the song got its biggest streaming day of...
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
NME
Placebo postpone Newcastle show after Brian Molko loses voice
Placebo have postponed their show in Newcastle tonight (December 2) due to frontman Brian Molko losing his voice. The duo – completed by Stefan Olsdal – are currently out on a UK and Ireland headline tour in support of their eighth and most recent studio album, ‘Never Let Me Go’. They recently played gigs in London, Leicester and Leeds.
Johnny Marr Talks Writing New Song for Upcoming Blondie Album
Johnny Marr says he’s adding another Blondie song to his list of penned works. In a conversation on The Line-Up With Shaun Keaveny podcast, the former Smiths guitarist revealed he has been working on a follow-up tune to “My Monster.” The song appeared on Blondie’s 2017 album, Pollinator.
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
‘A band member got high and jumped on a forklift’: unsung heroes of the music industry share their secrets
Lester Smith is gatekeeper of the microphones at Abbey Road studios. He joined as a technical engineer in the early 70s; Paul McCartney was starting Wings, Pink Floyd would soon be in to record what would become one of the bestselling albums of all time, The Dark Side of the Moon, and the studio would later welcome a young Kate Bush. Throughout it all, Lester was in the technical room, learning how to engineer on EMI’s world-class recording equipment. He’s there to this day. Lester fell in love with microphones, and for decades has been developing and refining his skills in this corner of Abbey Road. These are the mics that have taken in the sounds – and spit – of the greatest singers in the world.
The Cinematic Orchestra to Reissue Every Day for 20th Anniversary
The Cinematic Orchestra will reissue Every Day for the first time on March 24, 2023. The landmark Ninja Tune album will get a 3xLP release with new artwork and photography, along with four bonus tracks: “Oregon” and “Horizon” (featuring Niara Scarlett) from the original sessions, and “Semblance” and “Flite (Original Version),” which are coming to wax for the first time. Every Day (20th Anniversary Edition) also comes with liner notes from Gilles Peterson.
NME
Drake pushes New York City shows back to 2023, citing “production delays”
Drake has postponed his upcoming shows in New York City for a second time, with a statement from the promoter citing “production delays that are just out of our control”. The rapper had initially booked a single show, set to go down at the iconic Apollo Theater, for the night of Friday November 11. It was postponed the Monday prior (November 7) so that Drake could mourn the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff (who died on November 1), with that news being accompanied with the announcement of a second show.
