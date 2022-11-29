ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs17

After 1 week, North Raleigh landfill fire is out, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after an out-of-control landfill fire in North Raleigh started, the blaze has been extinguished. The fire was first reported to Raleigh fire officials around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at a landfill along Gresham Lake Road beside Interstate 540. About five hours later, the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville’s Social District opens

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville launched its social district downtown on Thursday. It allows customers to take alcoholic beverages they purchased at participating Downtown Fayetteville restaurants and bars with them, to-go. It starts at Segra Stadium and runs through Market House on Hay Street. Cool Spring...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach

RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man wins last $250,000 lottery prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was extra lucky after he bought one lottery game’s final $250,000 prize-winning ticket. Robert McFall of Fayetteville bought his 20X The Cash $5 scratch-off ticket from Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After taxes, he took home $177,526. McFall...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police host public de-escalation session

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has a new de-escalation policy. The department held a public listening session about the policy Thursday evening. All Raleigh police officers will be trained on the new policy. The policy states de-escalation can minimize the likelihood of an officer using force.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Overnight I-40 closures coming for NC 540 project in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned for a section of Interstate 40 during the next couple weeks as part of the ongoing Complete 540 project. Crews will close I-40 East near the U.S. 70 Bypass junction and future Toll N.C. 540 so they can safely set girders for new bridges over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
GARNER, NC
cbs17

Jury begins deliberation in Raleigh Range Rover-sale killing in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, jurors began deliberation in the Justin Merritt murder trial. Merritt is accused of fatally shooting Andy Banks on Sept. 12, 2020. Banks was meeting with Merritt in Raleigh to possibly sell him a 2011 Range Rover. Banks’ SUV and remains were later found in Merritt’s home state of Virginia.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Orange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic closes

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic announced it has closed. As of Thursday, COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer available at the Bonnie B. Davis Environment and Agricultural Center in Hillsborough. Officials said the Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill will continue to offer COVID-19...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

LOCATED: Missing Wake County woman found by deputies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing 29-year-old woman, Elizabeth Torres, was found Thursday afternoon. Deputies believed that Torres was in danger due to a possible cognitive impairment. But, Torres was found by investigators with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Illuminate Art Walk returns to downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Downtown Raleigh will shine a little brighter starting Friday night with the return of Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s Illuminate Art Walk. The event is presented by Wake Tech and supported by Raleigh Arts and is entering its third year, officials said in a statement. According to officials,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
NASH COUNTY, NC

