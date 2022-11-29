Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
After 1 week, North Raleigh landfill fire is out, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after an out-of-control landfill fire in North Raleigh started, the blaze has been extinguished. The fire was first reported to Raleigh fire officials around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at a landfill along Gresham Lake Road beside Interstate 540. About five hours later, the...
U.S. 401 project seeks Wake, Harnett County residents’ input
The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is seeking input on potential alignment options for the future highway.
Fayetteville’s Social District opens
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville launched its social district downtown on Thursday. It allows customers to take alcoholic beverages they purchased at participating Downtown Fayetteville restaurants and bars with them, to-go. It starts at Segra Stadium and runs through Market House on Hay Street. Cool Spring...
Fact check: Have Triangle rent prices really gone up 50% in the past year?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters are probably paying more for their current apartment than they did the last time they signed a lease. But how much more? And should that be a political issue? Congressman-elect Wiley Nickel made a strong claim in a recent interview with CBS 17 News about how quickly and how drastically […]
450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach
RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
New rideshare company launching in Raleigh promises to be a ‘game-changer’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve taken a rideshare service home after a concert or a sports game, you’re probably all-too-familiar with prices surging. A new rideshare company is trying to change that. ‘Wridz’ is launching in Downtown Raleigh on Thursday night. The company promises cheaper...
'I have no problem with it': Airbnb to allow apartment renters in Raleigh, Durham to host their unit
In a perhaps-it-was-bound-to-happen move, travel site Airbnb is now entering into the apartment rental sector.
Durham high school among 8 across NC receiving hoax active shooter calls in 1 day
Fayetteville, Burlington, Roanoke Rapids, Elizabethtown and now Durham have each been the targets of multiple high school active shooter hoax calls on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement and school officials.
Fayetteville man wins last $250,000 lottery prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was extra lucky after he bought one lottery game’s final $250,000 prize-winning ticket. Robert McFall of Fayetteville bought his 20X The Cash $5 scratch-off ticket from Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After taxes, he took home $177,526. McFall...
Raleigh police host public de-escalation session
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has a new de-escalation policy. The department held a public listening session about the policy Thursday evening. All Raleigh police officers will be trained on the new policy. The policy states de-escalation can minimize the likelihood of an officer using force.
Overnight I-40 closures coming for NC 540 project in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned for a section of Interstate 40 during the next couple weeks as part of the ongoing Complete 540 project. Crews will close I-40 East near the U.S. 70 Bypass junction and future Toll N.C. 540 so they can safely set girders for new bridges over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after Orange County I-85 crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Questions still remain following the disappearance of a mother from Virginia. The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her. They believe she was traveling with Daniel McNeal back in September when his tractor-trailer crashed into an...
NC offering up to $25,000 reward in January 2021 shooting that left mother dead
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Patrice Faison from Jan. 2021.
Jury begins deliberation in Raleigh Range Rover-sale killing in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, jurors began deliberation in the Justin Merritt murder trial. Merritt is accused of fatally shooting Andy Banks on Sept. 12, 2020. Banks was meeting with Merritt in Raleigh to possibly sell him a 2011 Range Rover. Banks’ SUV and remains were later found in Merritt’s home state of Virginia.
Orange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic closes
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic announced it has closed. As of Thursday, COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer available at the Bonnie B. Davis Environment and Agricultural Center in Hillsborough. Officials said the Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill will continue to offer COVID-19...
LOCATED: Missing Wake County woman found by deputies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing 29-year-old woman, Elizabeth Torres, was found Thursday afternoon. Deputies believed that Torres was in danger due to a possible cognitive impairment. But, Torres was found by investigators with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said...
Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance...
Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
Illuminate Art Walk returns to downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Downtown Raleigh will shine a little brighter starting Friday night with the return of Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s Illuminate Art Walk. The event is presented by Wake Tech and supported by Raleigh Arts and is entering its third year, officials said in a statement. According to officials,...
This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
