An MTA fare hike may soon be unavoidable, as the transit agency detailed the financial dire straits they find themselves in as a result of the pandemic. On Wednesday, top transit officials showed MTA board members just how bad the situation was in regards to their deficits — billion-dollar deficits, that is. And it is expected to grow even larger, approaching $3 billion by 2026, according to MTA Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO