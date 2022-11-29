ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

Dispute Leads to Stabbing in NYC Subway Station, Cops Say

Police are asking the public's help in location an unknown individual who, they say, stabbed a man in a New York City subway station after a dispute and physical fight. The altercation happened around 6:30 p.m. The NYPD received a report on Tuesday, at around that time, inside the subway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Deadly Job Site Fall at UWS High-Rise Under Investigation

A member of a Manhattan high-rise construction crew died after falling from the 15th story of a building Monday morning, city officials said. The tragic incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m. at a 23-story building on West End Avenue on the Upper West Side, spokespeople with the FDNY and DOB confirmed.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops

A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC New York

Here's How Much More You May Soon Have to Pay for NYC Subway and Bus Fare

An MTA fare hike may soon be unavoidable, as the transit agency detailed the financial dire straits they find themselves in as a result of the pandemic. On Wednesday, top transit officials showed MTA board members just how bad the situation was in regards to their deficits — billion-dollar deficits, that is. And it is expected to grow even larger, approaching $3 billion by 2026, according to MTA Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting: Street Closures, Where to Watch, and More

The unofficial start of the holiday season is just hours away — as the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is set to be lit Wednesday night!. The 50-foot wide, 14-ton tree was brought down to NYC from Queensbury, New York, on a flatbed truck where it was erected at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 14. The tree, believed to be about 85 to 90 years old, was donated by the Lebowitz family of Glen Falls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

90 Pounds of Marijuana Found Inside Passenger's Bag at JFK Airport

Transportation Security Administration officials said they made a major bust at NYC's JFK Airport during the week of Thanksgiving, finding 90 pounds of marijuana in a passenger's checked bag. The massive discovery was made during routine screening. A TSA spokesperson said there were 30 individual bags each weighing about three...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

DA: Queens Man Faces Manslaughter, DUI Charges in Deadly Crash With Motorcyclist

A Queens man is facing numerous charges in connection to a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist, prosecutors said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday that Jairo Ortiz was charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving while under the influence and other crimes for allegedly hitting an unidentified motorcyclist while driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle in Elmhurst on Saturday morning.
ELMHURST, NY

