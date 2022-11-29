Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Up' NYC College Campus, But Gets Released After Arrest
Students at a New York City college campus are on alert after a fellow student was arrested for allegedly threatening he would "shoot up the school" — and was later released without bail. Police confirmed that 21-year-old Din Bajrektarevic was arrested the Friday after Thanksgiving for making the alleged...
NBC New York
Dispute Leads to Stabbing in NYC Subway Station, Cops Say
Police are asking the public's help in location an unknown individual who, they say, stabbed a man in a New York City subway station after a dispute and physical fight. The altercation happened around 6:30 p.m. The NYPD received a report on Tuesday, at around that time, inside the subway...
NBC New York
Deadly Job Site Fall at UWS High-Rise Under Investigation
A member of a Manhattan high-rise construction crew died after falling from the 15th story of a building Monday morning, city officials said. The tragic incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m. at a 23-story building on West End Avenue on the Upper West Side, spokespeople with the FDNY and DOB confirmed.
NBC New York
Feds: 17 NYC, State Employees Charged in Connection to COVID-19 Relief Loans Fraud
Seventeen New York City and state employees, as well as members of the NYPD, are facing charges for allegedly obtaining pandemic relief loans through a fraud scheme, federal officials said. According to the complaint, as cited by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams,...
NBC New York
Teen Gang Sought for Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old With Cane, Stick on NYC Street: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of teens they say attacked a 15-year-old on a Queens sidewalk with a cane and stick Monday. The NYPD said it received a report that at around 4:15 p.m. on Broadway in Long Island City, a 15-year-old boy was approached by four other teens who began to attack him.
NBC New York
When Is Grand Central Madison Expected to Open? What to Know About NYC's New LIRR Stop
For those who have been waiting (and waiting and waiting...) for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's long-anticipated new station on the east side of midtown Manhattan, the wait is nearly over. Grand Central Madison is officially on track to open in December. On Monday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced it had...
NBC New York
Defendant in 1994 Killing of NY Girl Gave Written Confession — But Was it Coerced?
A written confession is at the center of a 25-year-old murder case, as the latest twist in a horrific crime that has polarized a New York county brings the question: Did the defendant really write it, or was he coerced?. Andrew Krivak wants his retrial stopped before it begins in...
NBC New York
Family of Missing NJ Man Seeks Charges Against Police Officers Who Saw Him Last
The family of a New Jersey man who has been missing for nearly 10 months, vanishing the same night he was arrested, is seeking criminal charges be filed against the officers who brought him into custody. The last time Felix de Jesus was seen was the day police in Paterson...
NBC New York
NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops
A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
NBC New York
Attacker Who Unleashed Horrific 125-Punch Beatdown on Woman Gets 17 Years in Prison
A Yonkers man who prosecutors said followed an Asian woman into her building and then unleashed a vicious beating in which he punched her more than 100 times was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the hate-fueled attack. Tammel Esco, 42, pleaded guilty in September to committing...
NBC New York
Woman Arrested for Trying to Board Flight at LaGuardia With Loaded Revolver: TSA
A woman from Louisiana was arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented her from carrying her loaded handgun onto a flight at LaGuardia Airport on Monday, the agency said -- a day when many people are returning back home after the long Thanksgiving Day weekend. A TSA officer spotted...
NBC New York
Here's How Much More You May Soon Have to Pay for NYC Subway and Bus Fare
An MTA fare hike may soon be unavoidable, as the transit agency detailed the financial dire straits they find themselves in as a result of the pandemic. On Wednesday, top transit officials showed MTA board members just how bad the situation was in regards to their deficits — billion-dollar deficits, that is. And it is expected to grow even larger, approaching $3 billion by 2026, according to MTA Chief Financial Officer Kevin Willens.
NBC New York
Where's Krystain? Missing Boy Last Seen Leaving His Bronx Residence, Cops Say
Police are searching for a 13-year-old Bronx boy they say has been missing since Monday. Krystain Rosado-Colon was last seen leaving his residence on Wheeler Avenue on Monday at around 5:12 p.m., according to the NYPD. Krystain is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet in height, 120 pounds, of a...
NBC New York
Thieves Steal $500,000 Worth of Jewelry, Cash in Jersey City Smash-and-Grab: Police
A group of thieves stole half a million dollars in jewels and cash from a New Jersey jewelry store in a wild smash-and-grab robbery that left employees fearing for their lives. The theft took place the Sara Jewelry shop on Newark Avenue in Jersey City just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday,...
NBC New York
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting: Street Closures, Where to Watch, and More
The unofficial start of the holiday season is just hours away — as the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is set to be lit Wednesday night!. The 50-foot wide, 14-ton tree was brought down to NYC from Queensbury, New York, on a flatbed truck where it was erected at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 14. The tree, believed to be about 85 to 90 years old, was donated by the Lebowitz family of Glen Falls.
NBC New York
It May Soon Cost More to Take a NYC Subway or Bus Ride — Here's Why Fares Could Go Up
A new report warns that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is on a fast track toward falling off a fiscal cliff — and that fare hikes may have to be implemented to avoid a financial disaster. The office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli crunched the numbers and wants...
NBC New York
90 Pounds of Marijuana Found Inside Passenger's Bag at JFK Airport
Transportation Security Administration officials said they made a major bust at NYC's JFK Airport during the week of Thanksgiving, finding 90 pounds of marijuana in a passenger's checked bag. The massive discovery was made during routine screening. A TSA spokesperson said there were 30 individual bags each weighing about three...
NBC New York
DA: Queens Man Faces Manslaughter, DUI Charges in Deadly Crash With Motorcyclist
A Queens man is facing numerous charges in connection to a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist, prosecutors said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday that Jairo Ortiz was charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving while under the influence and other crimes for allegedly hitting an unidentified motorcyclist while driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle in Elmhurst on Saturday morning.
NBC New York
Remains of Fallen WWII Soldier from NYC Identified Nearly 80 Years After His Death
The family of a fallen World War II hero from New York City can finally get a bit of closure, after the soldier's remains were identified nearly 80 years after he died during the war. The government's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which recovers American military personnel listed as prisoners of...
NBC New York
Heavy Rain, 50 MPH Wind Gusts Coming to NYC Area — Then Temps Drop for Tree Lighting
Looking for the best view of the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting on Wednesday? It's probably from your couch. Mother Nature won't be cooperating much in terms of weather as NYC looks to kick off the holiday season, bringing heavy rain and powerful gusty winds in the lead-up to the big reveal — and then temperatures will get chilly, fast.
