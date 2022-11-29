Read full article on original website
Mt. Olive Pickle Company Employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
It's a crime: Hoax threats against schools across the state not just pranks
DURHAM, N.C. — After dozens of reports of active shooter situations on school campuses rolled across North Carolina on Thursday, law enforcement officers issued this reminder: Any threat against a school is not simply a prank. It is a felony. From east in little Washington to west in Brevard...
Triangle, Fayetteville ERs filling up with sick people as flu, COVID, RSV cases mount
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Flu cases are increasing again after going down for a few weeks. The newest numbers show 3,364 people tested positive across North Carolina last week. That's up compared to 3,011 positives the week before. The bump in cases can be felt at local hospitals, where patients...
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
Triangle home prices climb even as sales fall to lowest level since 2019
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
These New North Carolina Laws Take Effect December 1
Most of the laws involve more severe penalties for arson and theft.
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who uses...
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
Marine Air Squadron at Cherry Point to receive new designation
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Attack Squadron 2, part of the Second Marine Aircraft Wing at Cherry Point will hold a re-designation ceremony today. The squadron is transitioning away from the long used AV-8B Harrier aircraft to the new F-35 fighter jet. In the process they will become the first...
'How do people pay for this?': WRAL Investigates the rising costs of college
RALEIGH, N.C. — The cost of higher education is getting higher and higher. For many parents who are in the thick of college applications, the cost comes with sticker shock. WRAL Investigates found the cost to attend state universities is far out pacing inflation over the past 20 years.
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
Mason, Mount Airy run past Draughn 35-6 to reach 1A title game
Mount Airy, N.C. — No. 4 Mount Airy dominated in the running game with Tyler Mason and played lights out defense on Friday to win 35-6 at home over No. 6 Draughn, punching its ticket to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A football championship game. Mason, who entered...
Death of man who fell from airplane into Fuquay-Varina backyard ruled an accident
An autopsy report shows the man who apparently jumped from a small plane in July died of multiple blunt force trauma. The body of Charles Hew Crooks was found in a Fuquay-Varina backyard, hours after the plane he was co-piloting made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The report on his death shows no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death, but multiple broken bones and damage to his heart, lungs and other internal organs.
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
Molten lava on Hawaii's Big Island could block main highway
HILO, HAWAII — Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano slides across a key highway and blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers...
When will nearly all N.C. elementary students be able to read on grade level?
Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston, told staff from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) that he wants to know when efforts to get elementary students on reading level will be successful. “Tell me that, and I’ll be satisfied,” he said. Deputy State Superintendent Michael Maher said that was...
